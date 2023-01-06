The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Education News Chicago

Bill giving Chicago principals bargaining rights is headed to governor’s desk

Principals have fought for years to be able to bargain collectively. The bill passed the Senate on Friday after previously passing the House.

By  Nader Issa and Sarah Karp
   
SHARE Bill giving Chicago principals bargaining rights is headed to governor’s desk
Troy LaRaviere, a former CPS principal and president of the Chicago Principals &amp; Administrators Association since 2016, has strongly advocated for unionization rights for years.

Troy LaRaviere, a former CPS principal and president of the Chicago Principals & Administrators Association since 2016, has strongly advocated for unionization rights for years.

Max Herman/File photo for the Sun-Times

A bill that grants Chicago Public Schools principals collective bargaining rights passed the Illinois Senate on Friday morning and now only needs the governor’s signature to become law.

The legislation, approved with bipartisan support in a 45-7 vote, would recognize a Chicago principals and assistant principals union and put them across the table from senior district leadership for contract negotiations. The bill, if signed into law, would not allow a principals’ union to strike.

A statement Friday from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said, “The Governor is looking forward to reviewing it now that it is headed to his desk.”

If the bill is signed and Chicago principals are able to move forward with a bargaining unit, they will join districts such as New York City, San Diego and Denver where principals are unionized. Denver principals unionized in 2020. 

Principals have fought for years for the right of union representation, arguing they’re in no-man’s land without a say in broad district policies along with an inability to collectively bargain their working conditions.

The bill would not take away local school councils’ power to hire principals or decide whether or not to renew their contracts.

Troy LaRaviere, a former CPS principal and president of the Chicago Principals & Administrators Association since 2016, has strongly advocated for unionization rights for years. He said the finish line is the governor’s signature, “but we’ve gone further than we’ve come before.” Similar bills have advanced before only to fail in one chamber or the other.

“I’ve put four years of my life into this,” LaRaviere said in an interview Friday.

He has said principals know the most about schools and needed more of a voice in discussions. He also has argued that school leaders are underpaid, considering the hours they are supposed to work. 

A principals’ union would aim to protect administrators’ time, refocusing their efforts on leading a school rather than “spending all day responding to one district mandate after another and being an overpaid clerk.”

“During the pandemic, principals spent most of their time contact tracing, not problem-solving, not coaching teachers, not looking to hire the best and the brightest — contact tracing, something that should be handled by the CPS bureaucracy,” he said.

Administrators also want a say in district-wide policies and better pay and benefits. The average salary for all assistant principals and principals is $139,541 this year. This includes administrators who are interim, acting and permanent.

“We are absolutely going to be trying to establish a compensation model that attracts and retains the best educators into our ranks,” LaRaviere said, noting the long hours administrators put into their jobs. 

LaRaviere also noted that his organization wanted the no-strike provision included in the bill. “We wanted to make it clear that we want collaboration, not conflict,” he said, adding there’s never been a principals strike. 

Chicago Public Schools did not oppose the bill in the Senate, LaRaviere said, though the school district has been against it in the past. 

CPAA membership has been optional for school administrators. The organization provides legal support and advocates on behalf of principals. It’s an affiliate of the American Federation of School Administrators and the AFL-CIO. But Illinois law identified principals as managers and bars managers from collective bargaining. Thus, principals and assistant principals have not had an exclusive bargaining unit to represent them. 

Under the bill, principals would be reclassified from managers to supervisors, a distinction based on the fact that principals do not negotiate collective bargaining agreements with worker unions, such as the Chicago Teachers Union. 

CPAA won’t immediately become principals’ exclusive bargaining representative — a vote may have to take place to make that official. But LaRaviere expects that to happen quickly and hopes CPS voluntarily recognizes a principals’ union.

“We hope to use our place at the table to improve conditions for principals and students,” he said.

Nader Issa is the education reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times. Sarah Karp covers education for WBEZ. Lauren FitzPatrick of the Sun-Times contributed reporting to this story.

Next Up In Education
Kids, submit your artwork on Chicago diversity for student art contest; winning work to be turned into a mural at the Salt Shed
Teachers union says Lightfoot pulls offer of 12 weeks of parental leave for CPS employees
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
Freshman JROTC enrollment plunges after overhaul by Chicago Public Schools
Schools masking absenteeism by misreporting truant CPS students as transfers, dropouts, IG says
Chicago progressives in Washington to celebrate one of their own in Congress, Freshman Delia Ramirez
The Latest
Boone, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office’s first electronic detecting K-9, licks Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator&nbsp;Daniel&nbsp;Codd’s face at the department offices in Maywood, Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Check out 11 must-see photos from the last week
A new K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest visit and more in our best recent photos.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A photo of Kyler Gordon in coverage against the Lions.
Bears
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker, Chase Claypool available vs. Vikings; Kyler Gordon questionable
All three practiced Friday and could play in the season finale Sunday, unless the Bears opt hold them out.
By Jason Lieser
 
Peoples Gas customers could see an increase on their bills beginning early next year if a requested rate hike is approved.
Business
Peoples Gas seeks record $402 million rate hike next year
The utility’s filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission marks its first rate increase proposal since 2014 — but it’s the biggest one the utility has sought, consumer advocates say.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker sits next to House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch as the Illinois House debated a measure to ban assault weapons.
Politics
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban
After a lengthy debate that stretched into Friday, the House voted 64-43 to pass the measure that would also ban “rapid-fire devices” that turn firearms into fully automatic weapons. It must still clear the Illinois Senate.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Alison Cuddy after a winter swim at Promontory Point.
Columnists
Lake Michigan swimming all winter? Yes. The lake feels alive. And so do I.
I used to swim in the lake from late April through early November. Now, I revel in doing it year-round, all winter long, embracing what was once unthinkable. It’s now hard to imagine not doing it.
By Alison Cuddy | WBEZ
 