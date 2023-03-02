The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Education News Chicago

CPS eighth grader Steven Jiang buzzes to victory in citywide spelling bee

Steven Jiang, 13, outlasted 47 competitors to correctly spell “saturnine” and win this year’s contest. He advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
The 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship winner Steven Jiang holds his trophy after the spelling bee at Robert Lindblom Math &amp; Science Academy at 6130 S. Wolcott Ave on the South Side, Thursday, March 2, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship winner Steven Jiang spelled his way to victory during his third and final year of competing in the bee.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Battling competition-day nerves, 13-year-old Steven Jiang woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday to get one last study session in before the 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship. 

Steven, a third-year competitor, faced off against 47 other Chicago Public Schools students at 8 a.m. sharp. By 1:30, he had out-spelled them all.

Students in grades one through eight within CPS are eligible for the citywide bee every year, said CPS spokesperson Sylvia Barragan. 

This year, only students in grades five through eight made the cut. 

“This was my last chance,” said Steven, an eighth grader at Whitney Young Magnet High School. “I felt like I had to make the most of it. And so I worked very hard.” 

Steven clinched his win by correctly spelling the word “saturnine,” ousting second-place finisher Evelyn Hust, a sixth grader at Coonley Elementary School.

The tournament was single-elimination. One mistake sent bee hopefuls out of the hive. 

Steven nearly tripped over the word “phlebotomy” early in the tournament, then remembered struggling with the word in practice. 

“As soon as I heard it, I kind of felt actually relieved because I knew that I had identified my mistakes in the past,” he said. 

Ahead of the regional competition, contestants received a list of 4,000 potential words from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary.

Every day, Steven and his mother would run down the list together, looking up the pronunciation and meaning of each word and highlighting words he didn’t know.

Leading up to Thursday’s event, Steven studied spelling words for four to six hours a day. 

“Everyone has studied. Especially at the end, you can tell that they know what they’re doing,” Steven said of his competitors. “I respect all of them. They put in a lot of work.”

While studying, Steven likes to snack on salt-and-pepper pistachios. He doesn’t use specific strategies to memorize words, but he reads books in his free time to expand his vocabulary.

His favorite books include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Lord of the Flies” and “1984.”

CPS is one of more than 175 partner organizations that will host regional competitions throughout February and March for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Steven plans to study for an hour a day before the national competition near Washington, D.C., in May. He could win up to $52,500.

“It’s very heavy, and also a lot of fun — so competitive,” Steven’s father, Zi Feng Jiang, said. “This is a really good activity to challenge the students.”

The 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship winner Steven Jiang (left) and father Zi Feng Jiang (right) pose with the trophy after the spelling bee at Robert Lindblom Math &amp; Science Academy at 6130 S. Wolcott Ave on the South Side, Thursday, March 2, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship winner Steven Jiang (left) was cheered on by his father, Zi Feng Jiang, during Thursday’s competition. Steven studied spelling words four to six hours a day in preparation for the contest.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The spelling bee “gives [students] a certain measure of confidence, to be up there, to present themselves, to hold themselves up in front of a crowd,” Barragan said. 

Once his bee eligibility ends, Steven’s hopes for the future are wide open. He said he plans to continue running track at Whitney Young while maintaining the work ethic that the spelling bee taught him.

“Spelling bee taught me that, you know, hard work pays off,” Steven said. “It’s a lot of time and effort and energy.”

The 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship 2nd and 1st place winners, Evelyn Hust, 6th grade, 2nd, (left), and Steven Jiang, 8th grade, 1st (right) hold their trophies at Robert Lindblom Math &amp; Science Academy at 6130 S. Wolcott Ave on the South Side, Thursday, March 2, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Steven Jiang (right) an eighth grader at Whitney Young Magnet High School, won the 2023 Citywide Spelling Bee Championship Thursday over second-place finisher Evelyn Hust (left) by correctly spelling the word “saturnine.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

