The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Education News Chicago

CPS principal, five other city teachers surprised with Golden Apple awards

The six educators received honors from the Golden Apple Foundation, including Kenwood Academy High School’s principal, who was surprised to learn she’d won the leadership award Friday.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE CPS principal, five other city teachers surprised with Golden Apple awards
Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Foundation, smiles at Kenwood Academy Principal Karen Calloway on Friday at the South Side high school where Calloway was surprised with a Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership.

Alan Mather (left), president of the Golden Apple Foundation, touches the shoulder of Kenwood Academy Principal Karen Calloway on Friday at the South Side high school where she was surprised with a Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership.

Provided by the Golden Apple Foundation

Karen Calloway, the principal of Kenwood Academy High School, arrived at her school Friday with a plan to celebrate the senior class on their achievement of receiving a combined $67 million in scholarships this year.

But something felt off.

“I couldn’t figure it out,” Calloway told the Sun-Times later in the day.

Instead, Calloway learned she was the one being honored when she saw Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Foundation.

“I was shocked,” Calloway said of being presented with a prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership.

The award, given to two school leaders in Illinois this year out of 130 nominations, honors “exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal,” the foundation said.

Karen Calloway (third from right), principal of Kenwood Academy, poses with the check she received as part of the Excellence in Leadership award.

Karen Calloway (third from right), principal of Kenwood Academy, poses with the check she received as part of the Excellence in Leadership award.

Courtesy of Golden Apple Foundation

Kathleen Lopez Rodriguez from Charter Oak Primary Academy in Peoria was this year’s other recipient.

Calloway, a lifelong South Side resident, has been the principal of Kenwood Academy for five years now. She started working in education as a guidance counselor, then held several other positions before becoming an assistant principal, and finally, principal. 

“I’ve never really picked jobs,” she said. “I’ve just kind of always was invited or I fell into them because I really just wanted to work with kids.”

The Hyde Park resident plans to stay at Kenwood, where she’s worked for the last two decades.

Calloway said she never imagined she’d win an award from the Golden Apple Foundation, which is also known for giving scholarships to students who go into education.

“I never, never, never thought I’d win one,” Calloway laughed, adding that she was “humbled and extremely flattered” to be in the company of previous award winners, including a previous Kenwood Academy principal.

The award includes a $5,000 award for Calloway, as well as a $5,000 for a project for her choice that will benefit her school.

Calloway said she was considering putting the money towards helping her students with access to post-secondary education, but also noted the school’s dance studio could use a renovation.

Calloway wasn’t the only Chicago-area educator who won an award from the foundation this week. 

Latavia Hinton, an eighth grade teacher at Daniel Boone Elementary School in West Ridge, was surprised with a Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Thursday, which comes with a $5,000 award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University.

Four other Chicago teachers received the excellence in teaching award: Rick Coppola and Helen Chan, of South Loop Elementary School; Anquineice Brown of Marquette Elementary; and Rachel Werderits of Saint Andrew School.

Mariah Rush is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In Education
Lawsuit seeks to stop former South Shore High School from being turned into shelter for migrants: ‘We were forced to do this’
Brandon Johnson fleshes out senior staff, shows continued influence of Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Teachers Union
Obama shares words of advice with a new generation of community organizers
Special Olympics Spring Games hosts thousands of Chicago participants: ‘Gold medals can take them places’
Critics of the draft voting map for Chicago’s elected school board want a do-over
Heifer that escaped school prank in Niles is named Blossom
The Latest
Magic Johnson is part of a group that will buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders for a record $6.05 billion.
NFL
Washington Commanders franchise sold for a record $6.05 billion
A group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson has agreed to buy the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
COMED_4.jpg
Federal prosecutors urge judge to block defense efforts to contact ComEd jurors — calling it a ‘fishing expedition’
Federal prosecutors argued the appropriate response is “not to authorize the defendants to hound this jury — a move that no doubt will send a public message that jury service is something to be avoided.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Children play and splash in the water at Millennium Park.
Metro/State
Chicago teens may gather downtown because there are few options in their neighborhoods
Few venues catering to teens are found outside of downtown and surrounding areas. And neighborhood parks are getting even more dangerous.
By Alden Loury
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, center, her daughter Vivian Lightfoot, and her wife Amy Eshleman walk to their seats before the mayor’s farewell address at BUILD Chicago in West Garfield Park on May 8.
Other Views
‘I’m optimistic about Chicago’s future’
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on her time at City Hall and says Chicagoans are why she’s optimistic about our city moving forward.
By Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot
 
Chicago Bears Introduce Marc Trestman
Bears
Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires
The Bears went 10-6, 8-8 and 5-11 in Emery’s three seasons.
By Patrick Finley
 