The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Education News Chicago

CPS seniors get record scholarship money

Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says “the pandemic caused a lot of challenges for our city and our district,” particularly for this year’s graduating seniors, who were high school freshmen when schools shut down.

By  Nader Issa
 Updated  
SHARE CPS seniors get record scholarship money
Orr Academy High School students, Dmariya Haggard (left) and Destiny King (right) celebrate their scholarship offers with Principal Dr. Shanele Andrews at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Orr Academy High School students, Dmariya Haggard (left) and Destiny King (right) celebrate their scholarship offers with Principal Dr. Shanele Andrews at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dmariya Haggard knew when he started at Orr Academy High School four years ago that he wanted to go to college.

But midway through his freshman year, the COVID-19 pandemic upended his and thousands of other students’ lives.

“The last three or four years, it hasn’t been good for me,” Haggard said.

But with his family and Orr staff’s help, he’s achieving his dream this fall when he’ll attend Northern Illinois University after securing $192,000 in scholarships from the DeKalb college and others that also accepted him. He plans to major in biology.

“The neighborhood I grew up in, I’ve seen a lot,” Haggard said in front of students, staff and Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez at the West Side high school Wednesday, where a news conference marked the last day of school for Chicago Public Schools.

“I’ve seen people not go to college or not even to high school — they just stay at home or go outside and do some other things that they shouldn’t be doing,” Haggard continued. “And I knew that I wanted to be different because I want to do better for myself and have a better future ... and have a family in the future.”

Haggard is one of almost 10,000 graduating CPS seniors to receive scholarships this year totaling $2.2 billion, an amount that school officials said doubles last year’s sum and sets a new record for the district. Those include offers that’ll be used to attend college as well as those from schools that students rejected.

For the first time, at least one student at every CPS high school reported earning some scholarship money.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez tour a classroom at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez tour a classroom at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“I am so proud of Orr High School,” Martinez said. “Our students feel safe, they feel connected here. They feel supported, and it shows.

“The pandemic caused a lot of challenges for our city and our district,” he added, particularly for this graduating class that “closed out their freshman year when this whole country was shut down. So think about those challenges. And then coming back their second year remote, and all the challenges that came with that.”

Martinez said 5,000 high school seniors were enrolled in college courses this year, earning over 39,000 college credits.

Destiny King, 18, is staying close to home, heading to Loyola University Chicago in the fall after she considered $127,000 worth of scholarship offers. She plans to major in nursing.

“This year’s scholarship dollars are a testament to all the hard work we have put in over these last four years,” King says.

She’s going into a second year of interning at Rush University Medical Center this summer. Last year, she certified as an EKG technician.

“I also want to show appreciation to teachers and family because I know it isn’t easy dealing with teenagers and attitudes,” King said. “So I appreciate every single one of you for sticking by our side and pushing us to our fullest potential.”

Next Up In Education
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and keeps lawmakers’ raises legal
Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as third-party candidate
Special Olympics sports event unites South Side grade school kids ‘without the labels of who’s who’
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Alice Palmer, state senator who mentored Barack Obama, dies at 83
‘Peacekeepers’ try to prevent violence using hard-won street smarts
The Latest
State Sen. Terry Link
Chicago corruption trials
Former state Sen. Terry Link testifies about his cooperation with FBI — which he once denied
Link gave his testimony in the trial of businessman James T. Weiss, who is accused of bribing Link and former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Arroyo has pleaded guilty to the scheme and is serving a nearly five-year prison sentence.
By Jon Seidel
 
Comedy Dance Chicago’s Alexa Erbach and Terrence Morris are front and center in “Love Hurts” at iO Theater.
Comedy
Comedy Dance Chicago gets mixed results in latest mashup of sketch, physical comedy and song
The pieces speak for themselves, and the group performs best when they adopt a pithy approach.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
The information collected in an annual exam can help patients get a better understanding of their physical well-being
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Yearly physicals set baseline for your healthcare
For some primary healthcare providers, the annual physical is an overall assessment of health and a chance to reconnect with the patient, take stock of the previous year, assess any changes and set new goals and plans for the future.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
An estimated 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have latent TB, and up to 10% could end up with active and highly contagious TB disease.
Letters to the Editor
We have the right tools to do more against tuberculosis
Improved screening is important, and the treatment for latent TB has made great strides, a biotech firm director writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
In 1998, Linda Ginzel and Boaz Keysar, two University of Chicago psychology professors, lost their son, Danny, when his portable crib collapsed and strangled him. The couple has spent the past 25 years working on child product safety.
Metro/State
U. of C. couple whose son died in crib accident have spent 25 years trying to prevent similar tragedies
Linda Ginzel and Boaz Keysar created Kids In Danger in 1998 just a few weeks after their son Danny’s death.
By Stefano Esposito
 