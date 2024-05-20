The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Students protest Israel-Hamas war during School of the Art Institute of Chicago commencement

Many students carried gold flyers with images of a crown, bullets and bombs, symbolizing the Crown family, who are benefactors to the Art Institute and who students say invest in weapons manufacturers. They tore the flyers on stage. Other students vowed to carry on their pro-Palestinian activism after graduation.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
_Z728575.jpgA student waves a Palestinian flag during the commencement ceremony for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Monday at Wintrust Arena.

A student waves a Palestinian flag during the commencement ceremony for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Monday at Wintrust Arena.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Students at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago protested the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as they walked across the stage during their commencement ceremony Monday at Wintrust Arena.

Many wore kaffiyehs over their graduation gowns or draped the Palestinian flag over their backs like capes, and others stitched messages to their clothing. “Liberation for all” read a message on one student’s dress. Another pulled out a Palestinian flag on stage with “My degree is dedicated to Gaza” written on it, waving it to the crowd and school leadership.

Demonstrators demanded the Art Institute cut ties with the Crown family, which they say profits from wars and invests in weapons manufacturers. The Crowns have contributed millions to the Art Institute, and a member of the family sits on the board of trustees.

Anika Jeyaranjan, 22, who wrote “from the river to the sea” on the back of her graduation gown, said the school should not accept money from those who profit from wars.

“I don’t want to be affiliated with that, it kind of takes away from the pride of graduating,” Jeyaranjan said. “We want to make it known that we want them to divest from the Crowns, and cut all ties with the Crowns.”

As their names were called Jeyaranjan and dozens of other students ripped up gold-colored flyers with the image of a crown,bombs and bullets, leaving the shreds on stage, symbolizing their demands for the institute to sever its relationship with the Crown family.

SAICCOMMENCEMENT-052124-5.jpgA School of the Art Institute graduate tears up a yellow piece of paper with an image of a crown with bullets and bombs on it, symbolizing the wealthy Crown family, who students say invest in weapons manufacturing.

A School of the Art Institute graduate tears up a yellow piece of paper with an image of a crown with bullets and bombs on it, symbolizing the wealthy Crown family, who students say invest in weapons manufacturing.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jay, a graduate who asked to be identified only by his first name, said the Crown family is invested in companies that “are making the bombs that are dropping on the children in Gaza.”

The 22-year-old said it was important for students to take actions during commencement to show their solidarity with other pro-Palestinian student movements across the country and around the world. He said many of his peers will continue their fight for the Palestinian people after graduation.

“A lot of us are going to continue to be a part of the effort for liberation globally,” he said. “We aren’t stopping until Palestine is free, period.”

_Z728834.jpgA pile of torn yellow flyers carrying images of a crown, bombs and bullets sits on the floor of the stage at Wintrust Arena on Monday during graduation ceremonies for the School of the Art Institute. Many students vowed to carry on the effort to free the Palestinian people after graduation.

A pile of torn yellow flyers carrying images of a crown, bombs and bullets sits on the floor of the stage at Wintrust Arena on Monday during graduation ceremonies for the School of the Art Institute. Many students vowed to carry on the effort to free the Palestinian people after graduation.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The rest of the ceremony was mostly free of disruptions. A handful of students turned their backs as school president Elissa Tenny spoke to the crowd, and a “free Palestine” chant broke out for a few seconds as staff picked up scraps of paper on stage.

The actions by students at the SAIC commencement follow similar demonstrations at other schools. Dozens of students walked out near the end of Yale University’s commencement Monday. On Sunday, President Joe Biden was met with silent protests as he spoke at the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta. On May 12, dozens of students at Duke University walked out as comedian Jerry Seinfeld spoke at commencement.

