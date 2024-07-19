Prosecutors drop charges filed by Northwestern police against educators involved in campus encampment

Cook County prosecutors have dropped the criminal charges against four educators arrested by Northwestern University police earlier this month and accused of obstructing law enforcement during the pro-Palestinian encampment on the Evanston campus in late April.

A representative from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in an email that the decision not to pursue the charges filed by Northwestern police is consistent with the office’s policy not to prosecute peaceful protestors.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court records show the cases were dropped on Friday, just one day after WBEZ reported on the arrests.

“It’s a pretty mind-blowing experience to have your employer send their own police after you to arrest you within your place of employment,” Alithia Zamantakis, an assistant professor at Northwestern’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing, said before the charges against her were dropped.

Northwestern police filed the misdemeanor charges in early July, months after the encampment was dismantled through an agreement between protesters and university leaders . Court records show the educators were released from custody on the same day of their arrests.

“It has the appearance that Northwestern waited over two months to make these arrests and file these charges under the cover of summer when students aren’t here, people aren’t paying attention as much,” said Josh Honn, a librarian at Northwestern and another of the four individuals whose charges were dropped today. “The timing makes it seem like Northwestern wants to take action but not have any accountability for their actions.”

All four were facing Class A misdemeanor charges, which carry a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and up to $2,500 in fines.

Honn said the charges stemmed from the first day of the encampment, on April 25, when faculty members and other staff formed a defensive line between student organizers and campus police.

Honn said he was knocked down by a police officer during the confrontation, which he said ended when law enforcement pulled back.

“I wanted to go out and support the students, defend their rights, support them, exercise my academic freedom and, most importantly, to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Honn said.

Lisa Kurian Philip covers higher education for WBEZ, in partnership with Open Campus. Follow her on Twitter @LAPhilip.