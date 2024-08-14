Johnson working to push out CPS CEO Martinez, sources say

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration is laying the groundwork to push out Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, two sources told the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.

Martinez’s departure, which has not yet been finalized, would come after he has stood up to the mayor’s office and Chicago Teachers Union leaders over how to address a massive budget deficit and historical underfunding of the school system. Those disagreements have led to increasingly tense contract negotiations with the teachers union, which has directed its ire squarely at Martinez in recent weeks.

In a pair of stunning rejections of Johnson’s ideas last month, Martinez has refused to take on a pension payment that Johnson had insisted be paid by the school district and opposed a City Hall request that CPS take out a short-term, high-interest loan to cover the payment and a new CTU contract. On Tuesday, Martinez’s administration publicly painted the union’s contract proposals as unaffordable and warned they would plunge the district into a $2.9 billion deficit next year.

There are obstacles to what would be an extraordinary move to dismiss Martinez. Johnson couldn’t unilaterally fire the schools CEO, who technically reports directly to the Board of Education, if his appointed school board doesn’t approve. While that might seem to be a formality, Johnson and his board have been at odds over the same issues that have caused friction between Johnson and Martinez — and the board has voted with Martinez in those budget disagreements.

It’s unclear whether those same board members would now vote to fire Martinez. The board members are appointed by the mayor, but their terms do not end until January. It also remains to be seen how soon Martinez would be pushed out — the mayor’s office would likely prefer to find an interim replacement before making the move. The school year starts Aug. 26.

The dismissal of a CPS CEO in the middle of CTU negotiations would be unprecedented since the Chicago mayor’s office was given control of the school district in 1995.

Johnson’s office declined comment. CPS officials didn’t immediately comment. Martinez couldn’t be reached. Neither could Board of Education President Jianan Shi.

A source close to the mayor’s administration said they have had conversations with both CTU and administration officials who have been agitating for Martinez’s ouster.

The Board of Education amended Martinez’s contract in December 2022 to require six months’ notice of termination without cause. During that time, Martinez would continue working and transition his duties to a new CEO. In that scenario, his contract calls for 20 weeks’ severance, which would come out to $134,692 at his $350,200-a-year salary. Martinez’s five-year contract runs through June 30, 2026.

If the school board moved to fire Martinez for cause, it would have to cite misconduct or criminal activity, failure to perform his duties, fraud or other wrongdoing. His contract’s 2022 amendment added “any other conduct inconsistent with the CEO’s duties and obligations to CPS or the Board, or that may be reasonably perceived to have a material adverse impact on the good name and integrity of CPS or the Board.”

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick