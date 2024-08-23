CPS school year starts Monday; 4 things to watch

As a new school year starts Monday, the Chicago Public Schools system faces potential leadership changes, labor tension and financial trouble — while making sure schools run smoothly, buses show up and academic progress continues.

This follows a period of relative calm for CPS and stability for three years, with a low-drama schools CEO who seemed to have a good relationship with the Chicago Teachers Union.

CPS had an unprecedented influx of money during that time — $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief — that went for new hires in an effort to help students recover from pandemic learning loss and to make good on promises in the CTU contract to bring on more social workers and other staff members.

But that money is drying up this year, and CPS once again faces deficits caused by historic underfunding.

Here are some of the questions facing CPS:

Will buses be on time?

In the face of a bus driver shortage since the start of the pandemic, CPS has tried a new approach to get the thousands of kids who ride school buses to class.

Students at selective-enrollment and magnet schools have been hit particularly hard. They had no busing at all last year, angering parents. CPS officials said they had to cancel that busing because the law requires them to prioritize kids with disabilities and children who are unhoused — some who were spending over an hour on a bus to school.

The latest idea is to shift start times for a few dozen schools to allow more time for buses to pick up more children. Officials are also looking into transportation hubs where kids can catch a bus at a school near their home, though this won’t be happening right away.

Chicago’s teachers and supporters gather downtown to march during the first week of the 2019 teachers strike. Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

Is a teachers strike looming?

It seems unlikely the CTU would strike against Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former organizer for the union. But news surfaced earlier this month that Johnson plans to push out and replace Martinez, in part to get a deal done on a teachers contract.

The union is looking for raises for its approximately 40,000 members, more librarians and promises to hire a set number of other staff members including arts teachers and a boost in sports programming.

Johnson wants CPS to take out a short-term loan to pay for the immediate costs of a new teachers contract.

And he says the state must be compelled to contribute more to CPS to fully fund the schools.

Martinez’s staff says the CTU proposals would create a record deficit of nearly $3 billion by next school year. He hasn’t agreed to Johnson’s plan.

How CPS deals with the budget deficit will have an effect in the classrooms.

How many students will show up?

Fueled by thousands of new immigrants in Chicago the past two years, CPS’ enrollment steadied last year at 323,251 students and, by spring, grew to more than 328,000.

The increase is remarkable after a decade of decline that saw enrollment fall by about 87,000 students.

But will they stay, offsetting families who leave Chicago and declines in the birth rate?

The number of kids in the school system affects how much funding CPS gets, and fuller schools are more efficient.

There’s also a question of how well CPS is serving the new immigrants. CPS officials say most are in schools with bilingual or dual language programs. The news site Chalkbeat found that many are in schools in largely Black, South Side neighborhoods, and some teachers have said their schools don’t have enough Spanish-speaking staff members, leaving them to rely on Google Translate.

Venezuelan migrant parents walking their kids to Jordan Community School in Rogers Park on the first day of last school year. The influx of migrant families has helped reverse CPS’ enrollment decline. Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

What will elected school board mean?

In November, Chicagoans for the first time will elect school board members, moving from a seven-member Board of Education appointed by the mayor to one with 21 members that, as of January, will include 10 elected members and 11 who are appointed. In 2027, Chicago will move to a fully elected board.

About 30 candidates are expected to be on the ballot.

For the next two years, the mayor will still appoint most of the Board of Ed. But the election has the potential to create opposition on the board, which largely has rubber-stamped the mayor’s agenda.

Candidates have raised about $600,000 for their campaigns and are likely to bring in more as interest groups get more involved. The teachers union, charter school proponents and other interest groups will likely be looking to gain a foothold on the board.

The new board also gives parents a chance to have more direct influence on the school system.