Chicago Public Schools families excited, concerned about safety as new academic year begins

As the new public school year starts Monday in Chicago, Lelia Rodgers has one piece of advice for her six grandchildren: Get involved.

Whether it’s participating in an after-school club or joining a school sports team — like one of Rodgers’ granddaughters, who played volleyball, basketball and flag football last year — taking full advantage of these activities will keep kids out of trouble and engaged in their learning, Rodgers said.

“This is how you discover your interests and what you want to do, but it’s also important because it keeps you off the street,” Rodgers said. “I’d say their safety is my other biggest concern.”

The 2024-25 year for Chicago Public Schools begins Monday, and while the district faces potential leadership changes, labor tension and an oncoming heat wave, families say they’re most worried about safety and making sure their kids have everything they need to succeed.

“I am so excited for my grandkids to be back in school, but I want to know that they’ll be safe going there,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers and two of her grandchildren — Shayla Rodgers and Arianna Rodgers — were among dozens of families who attended a back-to-school block party hosted Sunday by Acclivus Inc. outside Barber & Beauty Salon, 68 E. 21st St.

The event was one of several happening across the South Side where families could get free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts just in time for the new school year.

Parents expressed an overwhelming excitement for their kids to be back in school after an eventful summer, but many said they were also feeling anxiety about making sure their kids are safe when they leave home every day.

“The only thing I’m worried about is gun violence,” said Rina Davis, whose daughter will be a junior at Johnson College Prep this year. “My biggest concern is them having to take public transportation and having to be innocent bystanders to something horrible.”

Some parents also questioned whether they had to worry about another Chicago Teachers Union strike happening if a new contract agreement isn’t reached.

While a CTU strike against Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former organizer for the union, may seem unlikely, it’s been reported the mayor plans to replace CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in part of a deal to get a teachers contract done.

The union is also looking for raises, more librarians, promises to hire other staff members and a boost in sports programming.

“I feel like these are things that should have been worked out over the summer,” Rodgers said. “I’d be upset if they went on strike because it would deprive these kids of their education, and I’m already concerned about kids having too many days off.”

Other parents said they were focused on making sure their children are prepared for the oncoming heat wave, during which temperatures could reach the 90s with a heat index of 105-110 degrees.

“I worry about some kids when it comes to medical issues,” said Kimberly Williams, whose son is a senior in high school this year. “We’ve got to make sure kids who are asthmatic have their inhalers, we’re giving kids cold water or a cold towel if needed, and that our students who are walking to school are doing OK.”

Williams’ son, Kevion Matthews, said he didn’t mind the heat if it meant continuing his studies, especially in his honors English classes.

“I’m starting with straight A’s and I want to keep that,” Matthews said.

Rodgers’ said Sunday’s back-to-school event, which also featured a bounce house, DJ and basketball hoops, was a great way to set the tone for a successful school year.

“Activities like these are what we need,” Rodgers said. “And we’ve spent the whole summer as families keeping our children engaged, so now I tell the teachers, ‘Tag! Y’all it!’”

