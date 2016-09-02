Chicago offers free bus, train rides on 1st day of school

CPS students and adults accompanying them on Tuesday, the first day of school, will get to ride CTA buses and trains for free. | File photo

Chicago Public School students can ride buses and trains for free on the first day of school.

The free rides on Chicago Transit Authority routes are intended to encourage school attendance. The school district’s first day of the academic year is Tuesday. CPS students and adults accompanying them on Tuesday will get to ride CTA buses and trains for free.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel launched the “First Day, Free Rides” program in 2011. It provided more than 116,000 free rides to students and their parents or guardians last year.

CTA also offers 75 cent fares for elementary and high school students Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. while school is in session.