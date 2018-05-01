CPS, nonprofit to share $14M from Mark Zuckerberg charity

Chicago Public Schools and a nonprofit group that specializes in personalized learning are to share a $14 million grant from a charity run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago Public Schools and a nonprofit group that specializes in personalized learning are to share a $14 million grant from a charity run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative President for Education Jim Shelton said Tuesday that the hope is to “redesign learning environments and put far better tools in the hands of teachers.” CPS will share the money with LEAP Innovations, which works with schools and educators to implement personalized learning. The educational approach tailors learning to each student’s needs, strengths and interests.

CPS and LEAP Innovations say CPS schools have more demand for personalized learning programming and training than there are available resources to provide it. The grant money will let CPS and LEAP Innovations design and expand new learning models.