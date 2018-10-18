Franklin Middle School in Wheaton placed on brief lockdown

A middle school in west suburban Wheaton was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon while a potential security threat was evaluated and cleared.

Franklin Middle School was placed on a lockdown about 1 p.m. when a staff member reported seeing a person who was trying to gain access to the school at 211 E. Franklin St., according to a statement from School District 200.

Wheaton police officers located the person, who did not gain access to the school, the district said. The lockdown was lifted about 2 p.m.

A spokesman for the police department was not immediately available for comment.

Students remained in their classrooms during the lockdown, but visitors were not allowed in the building, according to the statement.