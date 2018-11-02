Harvard admissions bias suit in judge’s hands

BOSTON — It’s now up to a federal judge to decide whether Harvard University discriminates against Asian-Americans in its admissions process.

Lawyers for both sides clashed in closing arguments Friday in a case that has reignited a debate over affirmative action.

The group Students for Fair Admissions says Harvard holds Asian-American applicants to a higher standard and discriminates against them through a “personal rating.”

Harvard counters that race is one of many factors it considers and can only help an applicant’s chances of getting in.

The trial has lasted three weeks with both sides calling on scholars and current and former Harvard employees to bolster their cases.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs will decide the case but is not expected to rule immediately. It is expected to be appealed either way.

