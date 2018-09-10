Illinois’ top colleges in 2019: U.S. News and World Report

Five Illinois universities made the top 100 and three others made the top 200 in the annual ranking of U.S. colleges and universities by U.S. News and World Report.

The University of Chicago tied for third place with Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University. Northwestern University came in 10th place in a tie with John Hopkins University, up one spot compared to last year.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne just broke the top 50, tying for 46th place. Last year the school was 52nd. Loyola University Chicago made a huge move from 103th last year to tying for 89th. The Illinois Institute of Technology tied for 96th.

DePaul University came in 119th, up one point. The University of Illinois Chicago moved up from 145th last year to 129th and Illinois State University was 171st, a downgrade from 159th place last year. All three schools tied with others.

The list names Princeton University as the best school in the country, followed by Harvard University.

The report lets users search for schools by location, cost, acceptance rate and major.

