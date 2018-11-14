Judge to teen charged in swastika incident: ‘Sometimes stupid is criminal’

A 14-year-old charged with sending an image of a swastika to classmates’ cellphones during an assembly last week at Oak Park and River Forest High School told a school dean he did it “to get a reaction out of everybody,” a Cook County Juvenile Court prosecutor said Wednesday.

After hearing the prosecutor recount what the boy told the dean, as well as a defense attorney’s description of the boy’s good grades, previously unblemished record and his parents’ long documented commitment to social justice issues, Circuit Court Judge Steven James Bernstein looked at the boy with bewilderment.

“What the hell are you doing in my courtroom?” the judge asked during the brief hearing.

The boy remained silent.

“You’re supposed to be a good kid,” Bernstein continued.

The boy’s parents are both actively engaged in human rights and social justice initiatives and involved with youth organizations and community outreach, said Marie Taraska, the teenager’s attorney.

“He is not an individual who hates any race,” Taraska said.

He made a “poor choice” she said, adding that the boy has a “deficiency in impulse control.”

The teen arrived at court with his parents and was released back into their custody.

“Set restrictions you deem appropriate,” Bernstein told the boy’s parents before again addressing their son.

“You just take care of yourself and don’t be stupid,” Bernstein said. “Because sometimes stupid is criminal. You understand?”

“Yes, judge,” the boy said.

The boy, charged with harassment through electronic communication, sent students the image of a swastika using the AirDrop function on an iPhone or other Apple device while they were in the school’s auditorium Friday for a “Tradition of Excellence” assembly honoring accomplished alumni, according to an email Karin Sullivan, a spokeswoman at the high school, sent to parents and students.

The incident came days after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in and around the school and as the school has received national attention after the release of a documentary about the racial achievement gap at the school.

Students held a rally “against hate” on Sunday in the wake of the incidents.