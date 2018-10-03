Leon Lederman, Nobel Prize-winning physicist who led Fermilab, has died at 96

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Leon Lederman, a former director of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, died Wednesday morning at 96, according to the University of Chicago.

Mr. Lederman, known for a witty and engaging ability to break down complex theories for non-scientists, shared the Nobel in 1988 for the discovery of the muon neutrino, one of the building blocks of matter. His work “helped lay a foundation for other experimental breakthroughs such as the discover of the Higgs boson particle,” the university said.

In 1977, he led a team at Fermilab that discovered the subatomic particle called the bottom quark — a huge find in the world of particle physics. The next year, he was named director of the lab, run by the U. of C. under contract with the federal government.

He also wrote a popular book, “The God Particle: If the Universe is the Answer, What is the Question?” And, he helped found the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

When Mr. Lederman won the Nobel in 1988, he joked about it being a year for recognizing scientific seniors. “I’m so old,” he said, “I can remember when the Dead Sea was only sick.”

Colleagues said he’ll be remembered for conveying his excitement about science in the classroom.

“Lederman had an enormous impact beyond his fundamental discoveries in physics,” said Edward W. “Rocky” Kolb, a professor and former dean of physical sciences at the University of Chicago, adding, “He was the most effective spokesperson for communicating the value and beauty of physics to the general public. His passion for science and his commitment to public understanding and appreciation of science was contagious.”

“I absolutely loved the way he worked with students,” said IMSA teacher Don Dosch. “He introduced students to the academic community by bringing in his fellow Nobel Laureates so they could learn from, interact with and be inspired by the greatest minds of our time.”

“Visionary is a word that is overused these days, but Leon was a true visionary,” said University of Chicago Professor Michael Turner. “He made extraordinary contributions to our understanding of the basic forces and particles of nature, but he was also a leader far ahead of his time in science education, in serving as an ambassador for science around the world, and transferring benefits of basic research to the national good.”

Mr. Lederman, a son of Russian Jews, grew up in New York City and was educated in public schools. He said that as soon as he returned home from serving in the Army in Europe in World War II, he took a cab to enroll at Columbia University, where he earned a Ph.D. In the late 1970s, he left a teaching and research post at Columbia to head Fermilab, overseeing a $500 million upgrade that made the facility the most powerful atom smasher on the globe.

He called his adopted home “a town, because a dignified city doesn’t have the rampant boosterism that Chicago has. You don’t go to the Lyric; you subscribe. You don’t go to the Art Institute; you belong.”

Mr. Lederman is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ellen, and his children Rena, Jesse and Rachel from a previous marriage to Florence Gordon.

The physicist once described the thrill of scientific discovery this way: “It’s 3 in the morning, you’re all alone, or maybe you have a graduate student. You’re looking at the data from the computer, and suddenly you see something totally new. There are 4 billion people on this planet, and only you know this fact. That’s where the reward comes in. That’s when you get sweaty palms. This has happened to me three or four times in my lifetime. That’s way above average.”