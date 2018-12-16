Metallica foundation awards $100,000 to College of Lake County

Heavy metal Grammy Award-winners Metallica doled out a heady cash total this week — all for a very good cause.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative, an educational program sponsored by the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH), in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, announced a $1 million grant initiative awarding $100,000 to each of 10 two-year schools across the country, including the College of Lake County in north suburban Grayslake.

The funding is intended to enhance the schools’ career and technical education programs for students seeking technical skills training in the traditional trades.

“While the foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education,” said Dr. Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH. … “We hope to raise the awareness of the tremendous importance, value and impact of the education provided by our nation’s community college system … and [we] are excited to do our part to help educate students so that they have the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying jobs in their communities.”

In addressing why the foundation chose workforce education as part of its mission, Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer and co-founder said via statement: “All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

Here’s the complete list of the 10 schools:

— Central Piedmont Community College (Charlotte, North Carolina)

— Clackamas Community College (Oregon City, Oregon)

— College of Lake County (Grayslake)

— Community College of Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland)

— Gateway Technical College (Kenosha, Wisconsin)

— Grand Rapids Community College (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

— Lone Star College (The Woodlands, Texas)

— North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)

— Spokane Community College (Spokane, Washington)

— Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (Wichita, Kansas)