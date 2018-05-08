Payton College Prep tops 2018 list of Illinois’ best high schools: U.S. News

All but two of Illinois’ top 10 high schools for this year are in Chicago, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual list ranking schools across the country.

The selective-enrollment Payton College Prep High School topped the state’s list, followed by last year’s leader Northside College Prep. Payton ranked as the nation’s 52nd best high school, according to U.S. News.

Other Chicago schools that were also ranked in the top 10: Lane Technical High School (No. 3), Phoenix Military Academy High School (No. 4), Jones College Prep High School (No. 5), Whitney Young Magnet High School (No. 5), Lincoln Park High School (No. 9) and Brooks College Prep High School (No. 10.)

Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood just missed the top 10 and landed at No. 11.

Stevenson High School in the north suburban of Lincolnshire came in at No. 7, while west suburban Proviso Math and Science Academy came in at No. 8.

U.S. News ranks schools on factors that include the school’s relative performance in state reading and math assessments, how underserved students perform, if graduation rates were met and a calculation based on the number of students taking Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes.

