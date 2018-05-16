State board of education approves a monitor for CPS special education program

The Illinois State Board of Education is appointing a state monitor to oversee Chicago Public Schools’ under-fire special education program. | Sun-Times file photo

The Illinois State Board of Education on Wednesday voted to appoint an independent state monitor to oversee Chicago Public Schools’ under-fire special education program.

The unanimous vote comes just days after state board officials said CPS has violated federal law protecting special education students.

Last month, ISBE officials found that some of CPS’ special education reforms made during ousted CEO Forrest Claypool’s tenure with help from consultants he’d known for years, “delayed and denied services to individual students” under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act.

At the state board meeting Wednesday, some special education advocates said they’re concerned that a single monitor won’t be enough to do the needed work.

Stephanie Jones, ISBE’s special counsel, said the monitor won’t work “in isolation” and will oversee a team dedicated to improving the special education program.

The ISBE vote Wednesday followed a state probe begun last fall after a group of special education advocates, bolstered by reporting from WBEZ, Chicago’s public radio station, asked for the state’s help in examining sudden and unpopular changes to special education at CPS, changes they believed were illegal and “driven by budgetary concerns.”

Among other things, state investigators held three public meetings in March and also collected some 8,600 pages of documents before releasing their report April 18.