'El Chapo' son hauled before judge in Chicago, attorney says there is 'no agreement' with U.S. authorities

A lawyer for two sons of imprisoned Sinaloa cartel drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera said Tuesday that the latest son to be taken into U.S. custody has no deal with federal authorities.

“We’ve got no agreement with the government,” defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said. “There has never been an agreement with the government with Joaquin Guzman Lopez. There is no agreement. Period. That’s it.”

Lichtman made his comments in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse moments after Guzman Lopez, 38, was arraigned before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Guzman Lopez faces five criminal charges in an indictment that accuses him of taking part in a massive drug conspiracy, including one charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Guzman Lopez, who has a thin beard, appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit. He kept his unshackled hands behind his back or at his side during the hearing and leaned forward at the waist, toward a microphone, to answer the judge’s questions.

“Not guilty, your honor,” he said when asked for his plea.

Lichtman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Erskine pointed out to the judge that Lichtman also represents Guzman Lopez’s brother, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, in the same case. Lichtman said he had explained any potential conflicts to the two brothers, and prosecutors did not object.

The hearing shed no new light on the circumstances of Joaquin Guzman Lopez’s arrival in the United States. Taken into custody with him was Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia, 76, co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in Colorado following his 2019 conviction in Brooklyn. Zambada had eluded authorities for decades and never set foot in a prison until a plane carrying him and Joaquin Guzman Lopez landed Thursday in New Mexico.

“My client neither surrendered nor negotiated any terms with the U.S. government,” Zambada’s lawyer Frank Perez said. “Joaquin Guzman Lopez forcibly kidnapped my client. He was ambushed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed by six men in military uniforms and Joaquin. His legs were tied, and a black bag was placed over his head.”

Zambada was thrown in the back of a pickup truck, forced onto a plane and tied to the seat by Joaquin Guzman Lopez, Perez said.

A U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter said Zambada was duped into flying to the United States, boarding a plane he thought was taking him somewhere else.

Zambada is being held without bail pending trial.

Lichtman had little to say Tuesday about the details of the arrests, telling reporters he’s “not here to respond to the Internet.”

“He’s not being accused of kidnapping,” Lichtman said of Joaquin Guzman Lopez. “When the government accuses him, then I’ll take notice. When lawyers who are trying to score points with the media make accusations, then, you know, I ignore that because it’s meaningless.”

Four El Chapo sons, known as the “Chapitos,” were charged in 2023 in an indictment that accused them of taking control of their father’s empire and strengthening their grip through brutal violence.

Charged in the indictment were Joaquin Guzman Lopez, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar.

The men were accused by Justice Department officials of torturing their enemies by electrocuting them, waterboarding them and feeding them alive to tigers.

