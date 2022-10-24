The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Elections News Chicago

Over 100 early voting sites now open in Chicago, Cook County

All early voting locations in Chicago will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. All locations in Chicago and the suburbs allow voters to drop off mail-in ballots, as well.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
SHARE Over 100 early voting sites now open in Chicago, Cook County
Voters cast their ballots at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library Bucktown Branch on Oct. 24, 2022.

Two voters cast general election ballots on Monday at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library’s Bucktown Branch.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It’s now easier for Chicago voters to cast an early ballot in the Nov. 8 general election, with polling sites opening Monday in all 50 wards.

Dozens more early voting sites opened in suburban Cook County, as well, giving area residents more than 100 places to cast early ballots.

The ward sites are in addition to the Supersite in the Loop, at 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections office, 69 W. Washington St. Both opened Oct. 7.

All early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, according Marisel Hernandez, chair of the election board.

Early voting sites will keep those hours through Nov. 7. All but the board of elections site will remain open on Election Day, as well, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An early voting site at the Bucktown branch of the Chicago Public Library, photographed on Oct. 24, 2022.

An early voting site at the Bucktown branch of the Chicago Public Library. That location and dozens of others opened across Chicago and Cook County on Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Any Chicago voter can cast a ballot at any ward site, Hernandez said. But she urged Chicago voters planning to cast a ballot on Election Day to check to make sure their polling place hasn’t changed, as nearly half of Chicago residents have a new polling place due to redistricting.

Related

“A voter living in Chicago may choose to vote at any early voting site that’s convenient for them,” Hernandez said at a news conference at the Loop Supersite on Monday.

Also on Monday, 51 early voting locations opened in the Cook County suburbs, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced. Voters also cast early ballots in her office, at 69 W. Washington St., and at a voting center at Union Station.

All locations in Chicago and the suburbs allow voters to drop off their mail-in ballots and register to vote prior to Election Day, Yarbrough and Hernandez said.

Voters can also register to vote as they cast a ballot on Election Day, but all mail-in ballots must be submitted before Nov. 3.

“We urge voters not to wait,” Hernandez said. “Do it now. The reason is, if you wait until Nov. 3 to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot you have to wait to get it in the mail and then it must be postmarked by Election Day Nov. 8. That’s extremely hard.”

Related

Suburban Cook County residents should have received a notice from the clerk’s office listing the hours and location of their nearest voting location. But they still can cast an early ballot at any site.

At all voting locations, two forms of identification are required, one of which should state the voter’s address, according to Hernandez.

And though the Chicago election board has hit its target for recruiting election judges for Nov. 8, election judges, it is still looking for volunteers, just in case, a spokesman for Yarbrough said.

Voters cast their ballots for the 2022 midterms at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library Bucktown Branch, Monday, October 24, 2022.

Voting centers that opened on Monday in all 50 Chicago wards will remain open through the general election on Nov. 8, and any Chicago voter may cast their ballot at any of the sites, including on Election Day.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Elections
Pulse of the Heartland: Dolton voters lament missing pols, growing crime, empty storefronts: ‘It’s like a ghost town’
Suburban Democrats spend big to hold two U.S. House seats in newly redrawn districts: ‘We are running to win’
Obama backs Pritzker for governor
Pulse of the Heartland: Peoria yearning for the middle in a nation of angry extremes: ‘It just makes your heart sink’
‘Jumping off a cliff to feel the breeze’
Latest fundraising has Vallas eager for campaign fight
The Latest
Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. The comedian and actor died Monday at the age of 67.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Leslie Jordan, starred as Beverley Leslie on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 67
According to media reports, Jordan was driving a vehicle that crashed into a wall near a busy Los Angeles intersection.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
DY0A4127.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in front of Greyhound station on Near West Side
A gunman opened fire late this morning in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. “We don’t believe any words were exchanged,” said Deputy Police Chief Jill Stevens.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rendering of the proposed Morgan Park Commons. The Far South CDC would spend the Chicago Prize money on real estate and retail spots on South Halsted.
Roseland
Nonprofit wants to invest in Far South Side with new, renovated homes and retail space if $10M prize is won
Far South Community Development Corp. is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Mariah Rush
 
Newborn babies in a hospital maternity ward.
Nation/World
The pandemic bumped 2021 birthrate, study shows
Working from home and financial aid during the pandemic contributed to more college-educated women giving birth in 2021 and 2022.
By Nicky Andrews
 
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs with the Foo Fighters at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” in Inglewood, California, in 2021.
Music
Brian Johnson memoir a revealing portrait of AC/DC vocalist
It’s a Cinderella story. Only Johnson, now 75, was a Cinderella at least three times, never giving up on his dream of singing in a rock ‘n’ roll band.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 