Friday, October 7, 2022
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election gets underway downtown

The two sites, which opened Friday, are at 191 N. Clark St. and on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Election judge Jerome Gay monitors voters at the Chicago Board of Elections’ early voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Election judge Jerome Gay monitors voters Friday at the Chicago Board of Elections early voting supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Early voting got underway downtown on a drizzly Friday morning, with election officials urging voters to check their precinct polling places soon in case they’ve changed since redistricting.

“Nearly half of Chicago’s voters have a newly assigned precinct polling place ahead of Election Day,” said Max Bever, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections. “We are urging all Chicago voters to make a plan to vote — either by voting by mail, early voting or voting on Election Day — and to check their voter information ahead of time.”

A number of high-profile races are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election, including the race for Illinois governor.

Voters were out early Friday for a number of reasons.

“It’s a fight for democracy. I feel like our country is in danger with some of things going on. Our freedoms are being taken away, and I want to make sure I keep them in place,” said Linda McCully, 63, of the Gold Coast, referring to issues ranging from women’s rights to voting rights.

Civil rights was also on Azurea Jackson’s mind.

“A lot of Black people have sacrificed a lot for Blacks to have the right to vote and I wanted to be here on the very first day,” said Jackson, 70, who lives on the South Side.

The steady drizzle wasn’t a deterrent.

“I don’t care. People have gone through a lot more miserable situations than this,” she said.

The Board of Elections supersite at 191 N. Clark St. and the board’s location on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St. both opened Friday and will be open through Oct. 30. The sites hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Oct. 31 through Nov. 7, the same downtown sites will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 191 N. Clark St. location will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day; the board office at 69 W. Washington will be closed, officials said.

Early voting in each of the city’s 50 wards runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 8. The sites will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election officials also said they are seeking people to staff early voting sites and polls on Election Day. The job pays $17 per hour and $230 on Election Day.

For more information about the upcoming election, go to www.chicagoelections.gov.

