Mendoza, Frerichs seek to hold onto statewide offices

Democrats held commanding leads Tuesday night in early returns in two key statewide races — comptroller and treasurer — though no winners had been declared.

With about 39% of precincts reporting, Incumbent Democrat Susana Mendoza, seeking a second term as comptroller, had 63.5 % of the votes, to about 34.8% for Republican challenger Shannon L. Teresi, the McHenry County auditor. Far behind was Deirdre McCloskey, the Libertarian candidate, with 1.8% of the votes.

Meanwhile, in the race for Illinois treasurer, those early results showed incumbent Michael Frerichs had 60.4% of the votes compared to 37.5.% for his Republican challenger state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon. Libertarian Preston Nelson trailed with 2.1%.

Mendoza supporters trickled into the Empire Room of the Palmer House Hilton in the Loop to await results as the polls closed. Teresi waited for results at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in suburban Woodstock.

With beer and wine glasses held high in the air, family and friends of Mendoza clapped and cheered at her showing in early returns.

“I’m very thankful to the voters that they continue to trust me to lead them and the state’s finances in a better direction,” Mendoza told the Sun-Times. “I inherited the worst, most difficult job at a time where nobody wanted to sign up for the task. I’m glad to do it and to take on that burden.”

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza with her son David voting at Saint Mary Romanian Orthodox Church on Tuesday. Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Weeks before Election Day, the Democratic candidates for comptroller and treasurer had held wide leads. Republican candidates for both offices had invoked former state House Speaker Mike Madigan’s “machine politics,” in campaign literature as they challenged the Democratic incumbents.

A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll published in October found that Mendoza led Teresi 46% to 32% over Teresi.

Mendoza, elected comptroller in 2016, is the highest-ranking Latina elected official in Illinois. She previously served as the Chicago city clerk and as a state representative, and in 2019, unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Chicago.

Shannon Teresi, the Republican nominee for Illinois comptroller, shown speaking at a Darren Bailey rally in Glen Ellyn on Halloween. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

During her reelection campaign, Mendoza touted her office’s ability to get the state’s finances “under control” with less than $1.5 billion in debt.

Her campaign raised more than $2.85 million compared to the $139,000 raised by her Republican challenger.

Teresi is a certified public accountant. Her campaign raised doubts about Mendoza’s handling of the state’s finances, pledging to conduct a thorough audit if elected.

Frerichs leading in early returns

Weeks before Election Day, that Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll had incumbent Frerichs with a 43% to 35% lead over Demmer among those surveyed.

Frerichs, a Democrat, was elected state treasurer since 2014. He previously was a state senator, and he also worked as the Champaign County (Ill.) auditor.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs cast his vote in Champaign. Provided

He touted his office’s work returning unclaimed property to Illinois residents and overhauling the state’s Bright Start college savings program.

Demmer has served five terms in the state House, and he is part of the state GOP leadership team. During his campaign, he pledged to fight for lower taxes if elected treasurer.

