Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Tight race for Casten in southwest suburbs, other Democratic incumbents fare well in early returns

In a district Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020, Sean Casten was locked in a virtual tie with Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

By  Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
   
A sign for Rep. Sean Casten, Democratic candidate for the Illinois 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, is seen through the legs of a partygoer during a election watch party at the Chicagoland Laborer’s District Council in Burr Ridge, Ill. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. | Trent Sprague/for the Sun-Times

Trent Sprague/for the Sun-Times, Chicago Sun-Times

Incumbent Congressman Sean Casten was locked in a virtual tie with Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in a race for a south suburban congressional seat that at one point had been considered a safe district for Democrats.

The 6th Congressional District became a top battleground as Democrats faced difficult odds to retain control of the U.S. House, with Casten welcoming President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the closing days of the campaign.

The district, which Biden carried by more than 10 points two years ago, was redrawn by the Democratic-controlled state legislature to favor the party. But with just 41.1% of precincts reporting, Republican Pekau led Democrat Casten by about 1,600 votes out of nearly 100,000 cast.

Casten, who won his first term in the Democratic wave in 2018, was new to roughly 70% percent of voters in the newly drawn 6th District. By mid-evening, he had yet to appear at his campaign’s election night party at a union hall in Burr Ridge, but his supporters cheered when video of the candidate played on news reports showing him in a dead heat with Pekau.

Pekau gained national attention with his criticism of Illinois’ criminal justice reforms and COVID-19 restrictions at Orland Park board meetings, which were featured on Fox News. The Republican also got a boost from the national party with a visit last week from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a $1.8 million ad buy by a GOP-aligned political action committee.

With a relative handful of votes counted, Casten’s fellow suburban incumbent Lauren Underwood seemed to be faring better in the 14th District, leading Kendall County Board President Scott Gryder 60% to 40%, with less than 1% of precincts reporting.

Underwood won by narrow margins in her first two elections for Congress and raised more than $6 million for her race against Gryder, who raised roughly a tenth of what the incumbent pulled in.

With just 3.2% of precincts reporting in the 11th District, incumbent Democrat Bill Foster led Republican Catalina Lauf 56% to 44% in a district Biden won by 15 points in 2020.

A physicist who won his first term in Congress in the run-off race to replace former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, Foster, 69, has served five terms in Congress. Lauf, a 29-year-old former Trump administration official, leaned into her ties to the former president and was featured as a speaker at the 2020 Republican Convention.

In the north suburbs, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi seemed well on his way to a fourth term representing the 8th District, holding a 58% to 42% lead over Republican Chris Dargis with 35.3% of precincts reporting. Krishnamoorthi in 2020 beat Libertarian Preston Gabriel Nelson in the general election by more than 50 points.

Jan Schakowsky, a 12-term incumbent representing the north suburbs and parts of Chicago, was cruising to a win against Republican Maxwell “Max” Rice, 74% to 26%, with 73% of precincts reporting.

With about 14% of precincts reporting in the 10th District, incumbent Democrat Brad Schneider led Joseph Severino with 66% of the vote to the Republican’s 34%.

The Latest
Alexi Giannoulias declares victory in the race for Illinois Secretary of State at his election party Tuesday night at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk.
Columnists
Giannoulias wasn’t expecting a return to politics but more than a decade later, he’s back
Secretary of State Jesse White’s decision to retire changed the calculus for 46-year-old Alexi Giannoulias, who is now Illinois’ youngest statewide elected official.
By Mark Brown
 
Illinois Comptroller&nbsp;Susana Mendoza,&nbsp;son David, voting at Saint Mary Romanian Orthodox Church in Chicago on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Elections
Mendoza, Frerichs seek to hold onto statewide offices
Family and friends of Susana Mendoza, the incumbent Illinois comptroller, gathered at the Palmer House Hilton and clapped and cheered at her showing in early returns. Michael Frerichs lead in his bid for reelection as treasurer.
By Elvia Malagón and Allison Novelo
 
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth celebrates with her family during an election night watch party at the Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Elections
Sen. Tammy Duckworth cruises to second term over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi
Illinois’ first Asian American senator now becomes its first woman reelected to a Senate seat.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Michelle Meyer
 
Faculty members at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago participate in a union organizing rally in May. A proposed amendment to the state constitution would assure that workers have a “fundamental right” to organize for collective bargaining.
Elections
Pro-labor constitutional amendment leads in early tallies
The Workers’ Rights Amendment would guarantee that employees in Illinois could organize a union. It also would forbid the passage of any right-to-work measure.
By David Roeder
 
Collage_Maker_08_Nov_2022_05.16_PM.jpg
Elections
Jonathan Jackson, son of Rev. Jesse Jackson, declares victory in 1st Congressional District race
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia also declared victory in his reelection bid as he tests the waters of next year’s mayoral race.
By Tom Schuba
 