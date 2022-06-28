The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Toni Preckwinkle with big lead early over Democratic primary challenger Richard Boykin for Cook County Board president

The incomplete results shortly after polls closed Tuesday night indicated Preckwinkle was holding a strong lead against Boykin, a former Cook County Board commissioner.

By  Manny Ramos
 Updated  
Cook County Board President incumbent Toni Preckwinkle shakes hands with election officials at Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School on the South Side during the 2022 Illinois primary election, Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Toni Preckwinkle held a big lead against Democrat primary challenger Richard Boykin for the county’s top post, and if she holds the lead throughout Tuesday night, it will bring her one step closer to winning her fourth term as Cook County Board president in November.

“We are feeling confident about the initial results and expect that our lead will hold,” said Hannah Fierle, a spokesperson for Preckwinkle.

The incomplete results that funneled in Tuesday night indicated Preckwinkle holding a strong lead against Boykin, a former Cook County Board Commissioner, 74.7% to 25.3% with 40% of precincts reported.

Boykin told the Chicago Sun-Times he was confident he would make a strong comeback.

If Preckwinkle successfully fends off Boykin, the Hyde Park Democrat paves the way for her to hold the office longer than anyone except George W. Dunne, who served in the office for nearly 22 years.

Preckwinkle had leveraged her goodwill with voters by showcasing how the county handled the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years. She also pointed to how she helped usher federal dollars from COVID-19 relief aid into social safety net issues and bulk up the county’s public health care infrastructure.

In the weeks before the election, Preckwinkle had told the Chicago Sun-Times the county was in the midst of a historic moment with an infusion of $1 billion that arrived through the American Rescue Plan Act. That money would help fund county programs through 2024.

If reelected, Preckwinkle said she would make sure those funds go toward progressive policies.

Boykin took a tough-on-crime approach to his campaign and proposed temporarily suspending gas taxes to help Cook County residents dealing with soaring costs at the pump and rising inflation — a move Preckwinkle called “bad policy.”

Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin speaks during a press conference in businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson’s condo in the Loop on March 22, 2022. Boykin lost his Democrat primary challenge against Toni Preckwinkle for Cook County Board President.

The former Cook County Board commissioner had joined Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s gas and grocery giveaway efforts in the months leading up to the primary election — acting as Wilson’s political surrogate and spokesman.

He benefited greatly from the unorthodox philanthropist who helped bankroll Boykin’s campaign by pumping nearly $250,000 into his efforts to unseat Preckwinkle, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The winner of the Democratic primary for Cook County Board president will hope to defeat Libertarian Thea Tsatsos in November’s general election.

Also, Democrat incumbent Tom Dart held a strong lead against Noland Rivera for Cook County sheriff. The long-time county sheriff led Rivera, a 27-year veteran and sergeant of the Chicago Police Department, 85.2% to 14.8% with 40% of precincts reported.

No Republican has filed to run, but if Dart wins he will more than likely face off against Hanover Park’s Libertarian Brad Sandefur in the general election.

