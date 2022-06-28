The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Elections News Chicago

GOP attorney general contest too close to call

The race is close despite a huge money advantage for Deerfield lawyer Steve Kim. Tom DeVore holds a slight lead.

By  Brett Chase
   
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois attorney general, from left: Tom DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.

Republican candidates for Illinois attorney general, from left: Tom DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.

Deerfield business lawyer Steve Kim and Tom DeVore, who successfully challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mask mandate, were in a close battle Tuesday night for the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general.

With 55% of precincts reporting, DeVore had about 43% of the vote compared with about 35% for Kim.

The winner will face incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul in November.

DeVore said Tuesday night he felt good about his chances of winning and credits his message of “fighting for people when it’s not popular,” adding that “it’s something I’ve been doing all along.”

The race was tight despite Kim’s huge funding advantage, thanks to contributions from Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin.

Kim was part of a Republican establishment slate that included gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, who received $50 million from Griffin. Irvin, in turn, gave $550,000 of that money to Kim, state records show.

Those contributions alone dwarfed all of DeVore’s campaign dollars of just over $59,000 — with almost half of that from loans he made to his own political committee.

Another candidate, David Shestokas, an Orland Park attorney, was in third place late Tuesday with almost 22% of the vote. Shestokas was part of former President Donald Trump’s legal team contesting 2020 election results in Pennsylvania.

DeVore, who helped end Pritzker’s mask mandate, jumped into the race in February, attacking the governor for his COVID-19 executive orders.

“I’m running for attorney general to educate, empower and equip the people to take back their government and restore the power where it belongs,” DeVore says in a recent ad. He claimed, “The people have been paralyzed by fear and allowed J.B. Pritzker to rule as a king.”

Campaigning as “the People’s Attorney,” DeVore has the words “Freedom” and “Liberty” tattooed on his forearms.

He’s denied being a “Trump conservative,” as some Democratic Party of Illinois mailers recently claimed, he said on Facebook.

Kim is seen as much more of an establishment Republican and was recently endorsed by former Gov. Jim Edgar, whom he previously advised.

Entering the race in January, Kim vowed to fight corruption and violent crime.

“Crime is spiraling out of control throughout Illinois, and our leaders continue turning a blind eye, pushing to defund our law enforcement,” Kim said in January. He called Illinois “world famous” for corruption.

This is Kim’s second run for attorney general. He was the Republican candidate in 2010 against then Democratic incumbent Lisa Madigan, who won that race capturing almost two-thirds of the vote.

Shestokas, who refers to himself as “Constitution protector,” has listed as one of his top priorities to “resolve lawsuits by citizens filed against the state alleging failure of the state to comply with existing law.”

According to state records, Shestokas has reported no campaign contributions.

