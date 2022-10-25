Illinois General 2022 Voting Guide

Welcome to the Sun-Times/WBEZ Voter Guide.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is underway in Chicago and now also in suburban Cook, Lake, DuPage and Kane Counties.
Our guide covers candidates running in selected races with an emphasis on the Cook County contests.
The guide also covers the referendum on a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on collective bargaining and labor rights; and the Cook County referendum on a proposed tax increase to pay for Forest Preserve improvements.
Judicial races other than the two Supreme Court seats up for election are not included.
Type your address into our locator to see the candidates on your ballot. This tool offers complete information for Cook County voters and some information (not all), for voters in Lake, DuPage, Will and Kane Counties.
- Chicago voters: Find your polling place HERE
- Suburban Cook County: Find election information HERE
- DuPage County voters: Find election information HERE
- Lake County voters: Find election information HERE
- Kane County voters: Find election information HERE
- Will County voters: Find election information HERE
Here’s where you can find information on suburban referenda:
- WBEZ’s Illinois General Election Voter Guide has in-depth information about high-profile races compiled by WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times staff.
- If you’re looking for more information on how to cast your ballot, check out this WBEZ guide
- Check out the Sun-Times election coverage HERE
- Check out WBEZ election coverage HERE