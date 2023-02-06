The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime

Johnson’s lengthy list includes“training and promoting” 200 new detectives and launching a “comprehensive efficiency audit” to identify savings, such as streamlining the number of “non-sergeant” police supervisors.

By  Fran Spielman
   
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, shown announcing his candidacy for mayor of Chicago in October.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, shown announcing his candidacy for mayor of Chicago in October, released his anti-crime strategy on Monday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has argued repeatedly that the Chicago Police Department budget’s $1.94 billion budget is “bigger than it’s ever been and we’re still not safe.”

He firmly believes the “safest cities in America” have one thing in common: They “invest in people.”

With those tenets in mind, Johnson on Monday became the last of the nine candidates for mayor of Chicago to unveil his plan to confront the issue foremost on the minds of voters: violent crime.

It’s clear now what took him so long: Johnson’s soup-to-nuts plan runs the gamut.

It starts at the police department — by “training and promoting” 200 new detectives, launching a “comprehensive efficiency audit” to identify savings that start with streamlining the number of “non-sergeant” police supervisors, closing CPD’s Homan Square facility, erasing the “racist” gang database and ending the three-year, $33 million ShotSpotter contract.

Chicago’s inspector general has found ShotSpotter rarely leads to investigatory stops or evidence of gun crimes and can change the way officers interact with neighborhood’s they’re charged with patrolling.

Sweeping changes Johnson envisions also include terminating officers affiliated with the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and other hate groups; enacting the stalled Anjanette Young Ordinance, which goes far beyond the police raid reforms imposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot; publishing demographic information on arrests and traffic stops; and passing the so-called “Treatment — not Trauma” ordinance calling for “non-police personnel” to respond to mental health emergencies.  

Johnson also wants to reopen 14 mental health centers.

He also vowed to “immediately enact” the federal consent decree Lightfoot has struggled to implement. The mayor branded the decree’s original deadline “unrealistic,” then asked for and received three more years to put in place reforms she claims will cost the city at least $50 million.

By raising the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales, Johnson wants to create a dedicated source of funding for what he calls “Chicago’s 51st Ward” — the city’s 65,000 unhoused residents, a group he said includes 20,000 Chicago Public School students and their families. That money also would be used to double — to 65,000 — the number of summer jobs for at-risk youth.

An organizer for the Chicago Teachers Union, which is helping to bankroll his candidacy, Johnson is promising to empower young people by enacting the “Peacebook” restorative justice ordinance; build a “comprehensive trauma network” at public schools most impacted by violence to provide a social services” to student crime victims and their families; build a “career and technical education corridor” at schools including Fenger, Chicago Vocational, Phillips, Tilden and Dunbar to provide “specialized training” in growth industries.

To reduce violent crime on the CTA and bring back riders, Johnson wants to launch a Violence Intervention Program to connect riders with housing, mental health and support services in partnership with the Night Ministry and other community organizations.

Even as he audits CPD spending, Johnson also wants to expand the city and CPD bureaucracies with a new Mayor’s Office of Community Safety; a new Gun Trafficker Department and Missing Persons Initiative at CPD. He also would fully fund the Office of Domestic Violence and domestic violence intervention services, establishing Trauma Recovery Centers and creating a “priority public housing list” for survivors of domestic abuse.  

Ever since the civil unrest followed by looting in Chicago after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Johnson has been an unabashed supporter of diverting police funds to “people programs.”

Conspicuously absent from the plan unveiled Monday is precisely how much money he plans to cut from the CPD’s $1.9 billion budget. That will apparently be determined by the top-to-bottom audit he plans.

Johnson has accused U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who’s also running for mayor, of “abandoning the progressive movement” by “copying and pasting” Lightfoot’s “failed” crime-fighting plan.

He unveiled his own anti-crime plan only after unveiling a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on public schools, transportation, new housing, health care and job creation.

“The people of Chicago believe in investing in people. It’s the surest way to actually reduce violence,” Johnson has said, taking issue with “the politics of old” which “means the defunding of public schools, the defunding of mental health clinics, the defunding of public housing.”

With police officers retiring faster than the city can hire replacements, Garcia is vowing to fill all 1,600 police vacancies and maintain CPD’s $1.94 billion 2023 budget.

Johnson has argued anyone who claims they can easily fill the 1,600 police vacancies — or that it is the right move to do so — is “lying” and ignoring the economic insecurity driving violent crime.

“We are experiencing an explosion of violent crimes because you have politicians like Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas and Congressman Garcia [who] continue to propose the same old, same old that leaves us less safe,” Johnson has said.

