Quinn endorses Vallas over Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Wednesday endorsed Paul Vallas over Brandon Johnson in the April 4 mayoral runoff after Vallas agreed to pursue mayoral term limits, property tax relief and a new ComEd franchise agreement that includes refunds to compensate consumers for the utility’s bribery scheme.

In Round One of the mayoral sweepstakes, Quinn had picked U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia over Vallas.

Garcia is a “progressive and I am, too,” Quinn said then, calling Garcia a “man of integrity and character” and a “committed reformer over 40 years.”

But his support couldn’t save Garcia, who finished fourth with 13.8%. Garcia has since endorsed Johnson.

Quinn has now chosen a different path. He reunited with Vallas, the man he chose as his 2014 running mate for lieutenant governor after securing commitments.

Quinn endorsed Vallas for mayor after extracting a promise to renegotiate the proposed franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison that Lightfoot tried and failed to ram through the City Council in the waning weeks of her administration.

Quinn called the ComEd bribery scandal surrounding Madigan — showcased by the ongoing federal corruption trial of the so-called “ComEd four” — the “biggest utility scandal in American history.”

“People in Chicago and all over the ComEd service territory were bilked out of millions of dollars by a bribery scheme that went on for nearly a decade. We need a mayor of Chicago who’s gonna be tough on that kind of corporate crime just like street crime. Paul is the best person to do that. I know Paul 40 years. He’s not a shrinking violet,” Quinn, driving force behind the Citizens Utility Board, told the Sun-Times Wednesday.

“We should call in the ComEd executives for hearings at City Hall to get to the bottom of what they were doing for almost ten years and specifically ask them why, in light of what they just testified the other day — that they were making record profits in 2022 — why they are not giving refunds to consumers and businesses from their ill-gotten profits,” Quinn said.

“They made those profits through illegal conduct and bribery. That franchise agreement should be held up until it’s re-done ... so consumers are treated fairly and the company doesn’t get away with highway robbery.”

Four years ago, Quinn supported Lori Lightfoot over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the mayoral runoff.

He lost faith in Lightfoot after she reneged on her campaign promise to fight for and abide by a two-term limit for Chicago’s mayor.

That’s another reason he’s backing the 69-year-old Vallas, who has agreed to limit himself to two terms.

“Same as what we have for President of the United States. Eight is enough. Two terms. That’s enough. The office of mayor doesn’t belong to the office holder. It belongs to the people. It’s a trust. Every other big city in America has term limits on the mayor,” Quinn said.

“Paul signed our petition last time for term limits on the mayor. We finally have somebody who not only supports term limits. He has vowed to put it on the ballot next year. The only way you can get term limits on the mayor of Chicago is voters have to approve it in a referendum.”

The third issue near and dear to Quinn is property tax relief and consumer advocacy.

On that front, Vallas made yet another commitment to secure Quinn’s endorsement. He’s promised to “cap the levy” in Chicago and re-establish the Office of Taxpayer Advocate created by former Mayor Harold Washington — but abolished by Rahm Emanuel.

“Paul is committed to returning the Taxpayer Advocate office to City Hall to make sure we have a driving force for property tax relief and reform. Not just in Chicago, but going to Springfield and getting this unfair property tax system reformed,” Quinn said.

“The mayor of Chicago has got to be a leader in that if we’re ever gonna get that resolved. He’s committed to that.”

Quinn lives in the same Austin district Johnson represents on the Cook County Board.

The former governor said he likes Johnson and considers him a “person of character.” What he doesn’t like is Johnson’s history of supporting the concept of defunding the police and Johnson’s plan to raise taxes by $800 million to bankroll an array of social programs.

“I don’t support the head tax. I don’t support the hotel tax. I don’t support the suburban tax, whatever that was,” Quinn said. “I don’t support those and I don’t really think the people of Chicago do.”

