The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson

The forum will be moderated by WBEZ’s Sasha-Ann Simons, host of “Reset with Sasha-Ann Simons.”

By  Katelyn Haas
   
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas shake hands March 16 before the start of a debate on ABC 7.

Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left) and Paul Vallas.

AP pool

The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics are bringing the city’s mayoral runoff candidates together Thursday evening to answer your questions.

The March 30 forum will take place at at the Logan Center for the Arts on the University of Chicago’s campus in Hyde Park. It begins at 6 p.m. and will run for an hour.

The questions asked of Johnson and Vallas during this forum will be based on survey responses submitted on the People’s Agenda survey presented by WBEZ, the Sun-Times and the Institute of Politics.

Following the questions, there will be a 30-minute panel featuring analysis with Chicago’s top political journalists and strategists.

Tickets are free, and anyone is welcome to attend what will be one of the final chances for the candidates to face off before the April 4 runoff.

You can register here. The forum will also broadcast live on WBEZ and streamed on YouTube.

