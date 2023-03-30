The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Elections News Chicago

How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson

The forum will be moderated by WBEZ’s Sasha-Ann Simons, host of Reset with Sasha-Ann Simons.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas shake hands March 16 before the start of a debate on ABC 7.

Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left) and Paul Vallas.

AP pool

The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics are bringing the city’s mayoral runoff candidates together Thursday evening to answer your questions.

The March 30 forum will take place at at the Logan Center for the Arts on the University of Chicago’s campus in Hyde Park. It begins at 6 p.m. and will run for an hour.

The forum will be moderated by WBEZ’s Sasha-Ann Simons, host of Reset with Sasha-Ann Simons.

The questions asked of Johnson and Vallas during this forum will be based on survey responses submitted on the People’s Agenda survey presented by WBEZ, the Sun-Times and the Institute of Politics.

Following the 60-minute forum, there will be a 30-minute panel featuring analysis with Chicago’s top political journalists and strategists.

Tickets are free and anyone is welcome to attend what will be one of the final chances for the candidates to face off before the runoff on April 4.

You can register here. The forum will also broadcast live on WBEZ and will be streamed on YouTube.

Next Up In Elections
Lame-duck City Council makes power grab amid cries of foul
Betsy DeVos-founded, Republican-funded school choice group backs Vallas campaign for Chicago mayor
Young voters explain their low turnout in Chicago elections
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Chicago won’t have clear winner on election night, Vallas team predicts
Dollars vs. decentralization: Johnson’s and Vallas’ vastly different fixes for CPS
The Latest
GettyImages_1478195808.jpg
Sports
MLB 2023: There’s a new buzz around the Cubs at Wrigley Field
In the 50th — and earliest — season-opener at Wrigley on a hot-chocolate kind of day, fans waved their W flags and pumped out their chests after a 4-0 dusting of the Brewers.
By Chris De Luca
 
Ana Obregon attends closing day red carpet at Iradier Arena during day 5 of the FesTVal 2021 on September 04, 2021 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Nation/World
Veteran actress Ana Obregón’s surrogate baby stirs controversy in Spain
Surrogate pregnancies are banned in Spain, although children from such pregnancies can be registered.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson high-fives Eric Hosmer after scoring during the third inning against the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday.
Cubs
Opening Day: Dansby Swanson drives in Cubs’ first run of 2023 in 4-0 win over Brewers
Starter Marcus Stroman held Milwaukee scoreless through six innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
Film_Review___Dungeons___Dragons__Honor_Among_Thieves.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie scores, thanks to perfect tone, spot-on casting
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez have terrific buddy-movie chemistry in fantasy film that deftly balances high-stakes action, warm drama and clever comedy.
By Richard Roeper
 
Javonte Green
Bulls
‘Blueprints,’ conspiracy theories, and what lies in front of the Bulls
Could there again be a “blueprint” on how to force the Bulls offense into a limp? The Lakers definitely adjusted from their Sunday loss in Los Angeles.
By Joe Cowley
 