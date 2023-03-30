The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Elections News Chicago

Hispanic ministers rally behind Vallas

The ministers took turns asking Vallas friendly questions about improving school safety and fighting violent crime on the CTA and in neighborhoods.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Hispanic ministers rally behind Vallas
Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas at a news conference on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas took questions from the Hispanic ministers supporting him at New Life Family Center Thursday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Paul Vallas’ own strategists have described his path to victory as relying, in part, on getting 60% of the Latino vote and boosting anemic turnout in Hispanic-majority wards.

If that’s the mission, Vallas set out to accomplish it Thursday, gathering more than 100 Latino ministers at New Life Family Center, 2910 N. Central Ave.

Speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, the ministers took turns asking Vallas friendly questions about improving school safety and fighting violent crime on the CTA and in neighborhoods.

That allowed Vallas to reiterate his oft-repeated plans to “restore police officers to the high school campuses to deter active shooters,” open school campuses “through the dinner hour, on weekends and holidays,” and hold night and day classes at the police academy to more quickly fill 1,700 police vacancies.

He also talked about “bypassing” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, going “directly to judges when the state’s attorney refuses to prosecute” and using the city’s Law Department to “bring charges themselves, which the Law Department has the capacity to do.”

The ministers then took turns touting Vallas as the candidate with the most experience and the “best plans” to resolve the crime and education problems plaguing Hispanic neighborhoods.

“New York City has a lower crime rate than Chicago. That can’t be so. I’ve listened to Paul’s strategy. He wants to cover the whole city. He wants to protect all our children. He wants to protect all our businesses and protect all our communities. That’s the kind of mayor we need,” one minister said.

“I am so sure that you are tired of hearing that young people and innocent children are being killed every day in our city. So, why would you even consider defunding Chicago police? Who’s gonna protect our children?” the minister asked. “Who’s gonna protect our communities? If we’re tired of families leaving Chicago, leaving CPS, Paul is our better choice.”

Yet another minister said area residents are “terrorized to take our little ones” to playgrounds. “Even the parks are not secure,” he said.

“We need to encourage our people to come out and vote. ... We need to motivate our congregations, our people, to come out and vote as well,” the minister said. “We pray often a great deal. But we’re tired to go out and vote? As leaders in our congregations, it is our responsibility to motivate our people to vote.”

Vallas thanked the ministers and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson, the former mayoral challenger who has endorsed him and attended Thursday’s event.

The Hispanic vote is expected to pay a pivotal role in determining the outcome of Tuesday’s runoff. Can the ministers make a difference?

“It’s part of the election puzzle, so to speak,” Vallas said.


Next Up In Elections
Donald Trump indicted; 1st former president to be charged with a crime
How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson
Lame-duck City Council makes power grab amid cries of foul
Vallas backed by PAC founded by former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
Young voters explain their low turnout in Chicago elections
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
The Latest
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Tracey Scott speaks during the “Take Flight College Send-Off” at the United Center on Aug. 2, 2022.
City Hall
CHA is open for business: Boss defends Chicago Fire lease, says agency is open to more ‘public-private’ deals
CHA Chief Executive Tracey Scott said partnerships with entities like the Fire are vital to providing the mixed-income housing needed to help public-housing residents thrive.
By David Struett
 
Chicago skyline, seen from 31st Street bridge over Lake Shore Drive in July 2020.
U.S. Census
Cook County population drop second-worst in country
The county lost an estimated 68,000 people. Only Los Angeles County lost more.
By Michael Loria
 
This news menu has torn us apart more thoroughly than any foreign enemy could. Even stories that aren’t twisted beyond recognition are tweaked for maximum clicks and thereby shaded to sound more ominous than necessary, says columnist Mona Charen.
Columnists
The news is making us sick
The American Psychological Association estimates that “media saturation overload” — or, more colorfully, “doomscrolling” — is damaging the mental health of many people.
By Mona Charen
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Other Views
Chicago Police must get rid of officers with ties to far-right hate groups
The next mayor and his police superintendent must make it a priority to get rid of officers whose ties to far-right groups make it harder to build trust with the commu
By David M. Shapiro and Damon T. Hewitt
 
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on Thursday in Park City, Utah.
Celebrities
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash, jury decides
A jury dismissed the complaint of a retired optometrist who sued Paltrow over injuries he sustained when the two crashed on a beginner run at Deer Valley ski resort.
By Associated Press
 