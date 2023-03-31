The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
4th Ward Council race focuses on economic development, economic advancement

State Rep. Lamont Robinson captured just over 46% of the vote in February’s election, falling short of the majority needed to win outright.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
4th Ward candidates Prentice Butler (left) and Lamont Robinson

The 4th Ward’s race has narrowed down to state Rep. Lamont Robinson and Prentice Butler, longtime chief of staff to Ald. Sophia King.

King’s unsuccessful run for mayor left the seat open in the ward, which includes parts of the South Loop, Bronzeville and Kenwood neighborhoods.

Robinson, 41, captured just over 46% of the vote in February’s election, falling short of the majority needed to win outright. Butler, 42, came in second with 15%.

Robinson lists dozens of elected Democratic officials among his endorsements, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

But all four of the ward’s unsuccessful candidates from February are now backing Butler. 

“We have worked together in one way or another for years. … Sometimes we didn’t always agree, but we still are working together, and we realize this should be about community,” Butler said. “It just means that we all see the common cause about making sure the community voice is heard.”

Robinson and Butler both tout their experience in different levels of government.

While Robinson focused on his relationships with state and county leaders through his work at the state level, Butler said he’s more equipped to help the community after working as King’s chief of staff for so long. 

Robinson is hoping voters turn out in big numbers.

“It could be huge, that’s why it’s important for us to get the word out,” Robinson said. “The message is ‘Vote for Lamont’ but also that we have to get out and vote.”

The 4th Ward’s turnout in the February election stood at 40.4%, higher than the citywide rate of 32.1%, but nearly 20,000 registered voters in the ward still failed to turn in a ballot, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

After finishing with a substantial lead in February, Robinson said some voters thought the race was over.

“While we have been engaging with voters, two things that come up: ‘We thought you’d won already’ and ‘We didn’t even know it’s a runoff,’” Robinson said.

Both Butler and Robinson highlighted economic advancement and business development in the ward and hoped to implement equity in these areas.

As far as funding goes, Robinson has the overwhelming advantage. He has raised $575,000 to Butler’s $96,000, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

“The main challenge is we need to raise money. We have an opponent … that has a lot of money, and they’re drowning out the voice of the community,” Butler said.

