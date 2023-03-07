Johnson lines up big union endorsement

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Tuesday threw her formidable support behind Brandon Johnson in the April 4 mayoral runoff, but an even more potent endorsement awaits Johnson: from SEIU Local 1.

Local 1 President Genie Kastrup has called a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce the state council’s decision to back Johnson.

The union represents “more than 45,000 working people,” including janitors, security officers, window washers and employees for the contractors who work at O’Hare and Midway Airports.

“With SEIU Local 1’s endorsement, the member-led union will provide essential resources to the campaign, including canvassing, phone banking, education and financial support,” the announcement states.

In 2015, SEIU Local 1 pumped more than $3 million into the campaign coffers of Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and provided hundreds of campaign foot soldiers. That helped Garcia force then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into Chicago’s first mayoral runoff. Emanuel survived, with 56% of the vote, after outspending Garcia nearly 4-to-1.

Four years later, Preckwinkle had the backing of Local 1 and made it into the runoff, only to suffer a humiliating defeat that saw Lori Lightfoot sweep all 50 wards.

The Johnson endorsement is almost certain to bring a similar level of support.

“The coalition is growing. They represent workers across the private sector. They keep our downtown operating. Their members work as janitors, as security guards — really the lifeblood of our global economy, to a certain extent,” Jason Lee, Johnson’s campaign manager, told the Sun-Times.

“They’re a strong operation. They get out there. They knock [on] doors. They make calls. They do everything that you need to win. And then, obviously, in terms of financial resources, we’ll be grateful for what we receive. … We expect to have the resources we need to compete. Our partners at SEIU Healthcare, SEIU Local 73 and now, SEIU Local 1 have already been a big part of that. But we expect them to continue to be a really big part of us having the resources we need to get our message out.”

Johnson is part of Preckwinkle’s coalition on the Cook County Board. Her endorsement of Johnson is no surprise.

But her arguments in favor of his candidacy could persuade African American voters who supported Lightfoot and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson in the first round of voting.

“With a genuine commitment to equity, opportunity and justice, Brandon has the skills, drive and persistence needed to turn promises into policy and policy into practice. … He understands that we must be a city that works for working families,” Preckwinkle said.

“This is a movement for all those who feel their legitimate concerns are constantly downplayed, overlooked or ignored. The time has come for a mayor who will be honest about the challenges we face. A mayor who will listen to and learn from its residents. A mayor who won’t just tell you want you want to hear, but what you need to know.”

Not to be outdone, Vallas trotted out the endorsement of Joyce Kenner, former principal Whitney Young Magnet H.S.

Vallas became CEO of the Chicago Public Schools in July 1995. Kenner became Whitney Young’s principal one month later.

Dr. Joyce Kenner, former principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School, has endorsed Paul Vallas for mayor. She began as principal at that school just a few months after Vallas became CEO of Chicago Public Schools. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“When Mr. Vallas became CEO, he made everybody accountable and some people afraid. I wasn’t afraid because I knew I was doing my job. … Did we always agree? No. Did I respect him as an educator and doing the right things for Chicago Public School students? Absolutely. I’m focused on students first. I would tell everybody at my school, ‘If it’s not about the students, I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t have time to talk to you,’” Kenner said.

“I felt like he was fair. I felt like he was inclusive. It wasn’t just all white people he brought to the table to work with him. It was Black people. It was white people. It was Asian people. It was Latinx people. He ran the gamut. ... Was he aggressive? Yes. Did he cuss a lot? Yes. But, I can cuss, too. I’m good at that.”

Kenner said Vallas has “learned from his mistakes” and is a “better leader today” than he was before taking his problem-solving skills to other cities.

“Haiti, Philadelphia and New Orleans. Who does that? To go to those impoverished areas not knowing a soul and he’s taking on that leadership?….He made a difference by being there. This guy is the real deal. And he deserves this position.”

