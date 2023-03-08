How to watch Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson mayoral runoff debate

Chicago mayoral runoff challengers Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas are expected to go head-to-head in the first mayoral runoff debate Wednesday night, hosted by NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago.

The hour-long debate is set to air at 6 p.m. on both Telemundo and NBC 5 and can be live streamed at nbcchicago.com.

The debate will be moderated by NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern, according to the station.

Chicagoans will cast their votes in the April 4 runoff to decide whether Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, or Johnson, a Chicago Teachers Union member and Cook County commissioner, will be the city’s next mayor.