Wednesday, March 8, 2023
How to watch Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson mayoral runoff debate

The first mayoral runoff debate is set to take place Wednesday at 6 p.m.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will face off in their first mayoral runoff debate March 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral runoff challengers Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas are expected to go head-to-head in the first mayoral runoff debate Wednesday night, hosted by NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago.

The hour-long debate is set to air at 6 p.m. on both Telemundo and NBC 5 and can be live streamed at nbcchicago.com.

The debate will be moderated by NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern, according to the station.

Chicagoans will cast their votes in the April 4 runoff to decide whether Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, or Johnson, a Chicago Teachers Union member and Cook County commissioner, will be the city’s next mayor.

