Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets voters outside the Chinatown Red Line L stop

Under stormy skies, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greeted giddy supporters at the Chinatown Red Line L stop on Wednesday, a day after his victory.

Andrea Defell-Shavers, a CTA worker for 20 years, was in tears as she hugged Johnson.

“We’re going to have your back,” Johnson told her. “You help the city run, and you have the backs of so many people coming here.”

Another man, who didn’t give his name, told Johnson, “You’re the first mayor I’ve come out to see. I’ve been voting all my life and I think I made the right choice.”

A few moments later, Johnson spoke briefly reporters, calling the election result a “historic, exciting moment for Chicago.”

“A better, stronger, safer city is something we are all going to work towards together,” said Johnson.