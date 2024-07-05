The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Elections Politics Nation/World

Quigley becomes first top Illinois Democrat to call on Biden to step aside

The Illinois congressman called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race in an interview on MSNBC Friday, hours before ABC aired an interview with Biden widely viewed as a litmus test for the president a week after his damaging debate performance.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Quigley becomes first top Illinois Democrat to call on Biden to step aside
Mike Quigley, 5th Congressional District Democratic primary candidate and incumbent. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., on Friday called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley on Friday urged President Biden to “step down and let someone else” lead the presidential ticket, joining a chorus of Democrats publicly declaring that Biden should leave the race.

Quigley is the first high-profile Illinois Democrat to declare Biden should no longer be the nominee. And his comments came after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey became the first Democratic governor to call for Biden to exit the race.

“Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude,” Quigley, D-Ill. said. “The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this.”

Quigley made the comment on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” on Friday, hours before ABC aired an interview with Biden. The interview with George Stephanopoulos is widely viewed as a litmus test for the president a week after his damaging debate performance has prompted calls for him to exit the race.

Asked by Stephanopoulos if he had the mental and physical capacity to lead the country for another four years, Biden replied: “I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I did.”

*** BESTPIX *** RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 28: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, with "VOTE" printed on her dress, gesture to supporters at a post-debate campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Last night President Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776165192

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden gesture to supporters at a campaign rally on June 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina the day after a damaging debate performance.

Allison Joyce/Getty

Quigley on Tuesday told CNN’s Kasie Hunt the debate “wasn’t just a horrible night” and warned Biden’s performance could impact down-ballot races.

Texas U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday became the first Democratic lawmaker to call for Biden to step down, saying the president should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

The Washington Post on Friday reported U.S. Sen Mark Warner, D-Va., is working to gather a group of senators to ask Biden to leave the race.

Healey’s remarks came two days after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with 23 Democratic governors at the White House. Biden told the governors he has no plans to drop out and downplayed poor poll numbers.

“The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make,” Healey said in a statement on Friday. “Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the White House meeting in person. Pritzker, a key Biden campaign surrogate, did not post a statement of support for Biden on social media after the meeting. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both seen as potential replacements for Biden should he leave the ticket, both sent out statements of support.

Pritzker on Tuesday urged Biden to communicate with the nation — but sidestepped questions about whether he could potentially take Biden’s place.

“Look, right now, Joe Biden is our nominee and I’m 100% on board with supporting him as our nominee unless he makes some other decision,” Pritzker said.

Next Up In Elections
Deepfakes and cheap fakes: Full speed ahead on the misinformation superhighway
There's 'enduring damage' to the Constitution in Supreme Court's ruling on Trump immunity
It's the truth: Americans have a duty not to fall for lies
'We the People' includes all Americans, and it took a lot of work to get there
Are Trump-averse Americans willing to gamble democracy on Biden's capacity to win?
Gov tough love? Biden finds Pritzker, other Democratic governors complimentary and critical in White House meeting
The Latest
Screenshot 2023-07-01 at 2.17.32 PM.png
NASCAR In Chicago
Widow of audio engineer who was electrocuted setting up street race in 2023 sues NASCAR, Chicago Park District
The wrongful death lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages, argues that NASCAR, the park district and four rental and production companies contracted for the event failed to take safety precautions.
By Tessa Weinberg
 
Angels Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Justin Steele's two-hitter leads Cubs past Angels
The left-hander struck out seven and walked two — and was aided by three defensive gems by third baseman Miles Mastrobuoni — in a complete-game victory for the Cubs’ second consecutive win.
By Mark Potash
 
CUBSFANS-110516-005.JPG
Other Views
With America so divided, how do we move past 'us vs. them'?
Our nation is politically polarized, an Indiana University professor writes. Finding common ground in cultural artifacts like music and sports can be the first step toward building unity with those we disagree with.
By Timothy L. Fort
 
Padres White Sox Baseball
White Sox
With chip on his shoulder, White Sox' top SS prospect Colson Montgomery keeps confidence at high level
“There’s a lot of ups and downs in this game, a lot of peaks and valleys,” Montgomery said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CATALYTIC-082322-4.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Additional dwelling units can help homeowners and make housing safer
Homeowners can generate income to help pay their mortgage or to facilitate multi-generational households, a South Loop reader says. Our readers also weigh in on renaming public schools, campaign spending, the Stones, Bible mandates, Trump and Biden.
By Letters to the Editor
 