Quigley becomes first top Illinois Democrat to call on Biden to step aside

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley on Friday urged President Biden to “step down and let someone else” lead the presidential ticket, joining a chorus of Democrats publicly declaring that Biden should leave the race.

Quigley is the first high-profile Illinois Democrat to declare Biden should no longer be the nominee. And his comments came after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey became the first Democratic governor to call for Biden to exit the race.

“Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude,” Quigley, D-Ill. said. “The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this.”

Quigley made the comment on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” on Friday, hours before ABC aired an interview with Biden. The interview with George Stephanopoulos is widely viewed as a litmus test for the president a week after his damaging debate performance has prompted calls for him to exit the race.

Asked by Stephanopoulos if he had the mental and physical capacity to lead the country for another four years, Biden replied: “I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I did.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden gesture to supporters at a campaign rally on June 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina the day after a damaging debate performance. Allison Joyce/Getty

Quigley on Tuesday told CNN’s Kasie Hunt the debate “wasn’t just a horrible night” and warned Biden’s performance could impact down-ballot races.

Texas U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday became the first Democratic lawmaker to call for Biden to step down, saying the president should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

The Washington Post on Friday reported U.S. Sen Mark Warner, D-Va., is working to gather a group of senators to ask Biden to leave the race.

Healey’s remarks came two days after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with 23 Democratic governors at the White House. Biden told the governors he has no plans to drop out and downplayed poor poll numbers.

“The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make,” Healey said in a statement on Friday. “Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the White House meeting in person. Pritzker, a key Biden campaign surrogate, did not post a statement of support for Biden on social media after the meeting. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both seen as potential replacements for Biden should he leave the ticket, both sent out statements of support.

Pritzker on Tuesday urged Biden to communicate with the nation — but sidestepped questions about whether he could potentially take Biden’s place.

“Look, right now, Joe Biden is our nominee and I’m 100% on board with supporting him as our nominee unless he makes some other decision,” Pritzker said.

