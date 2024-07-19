The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Donald Trump is helped off the stage at the July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pa., after the shooting.

Gene J. Puskar / AP

How did Trump shooting affect your views on the election? What Sun-Times readers told us

“I think this is going to put him in the White House,” says one man who describes himself as an Independent voter. “I just have a feeling that we will see Donald Trump in the White House.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
We asked readers whether and, if so, how the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has affected their feelings about the presidential election in November. These are some of the responses, lightly edited for clarity and readability:

“I think this is going to put him in the White House. I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am an Independent, but I just have a feeling that we will see Donald Trump in the White House.”

— Janice Rosellini

“I believe Trump will win. I’ve seen more open support for him amongst my friends since the shooting.”

— Jesse Rocha

“I don’t understand how people will still vote for a narcissistic, manipulative liar. How can voting for a bad person make things good? Is it because they think they will have more money in their pocket? Are they that shallow? Maybe they think he loves his country. I’m glad he’s not dead, but I would like him to just walk off into the sunset and enjoy his life without being president.”

— Karen Petsovich

“I am relieved that he was not injured. My vote remains unchanged. The assassination attempt should not have happened. We need better gun regulations and mental health treatment.”

— Judith Ann

“Increased my resolve to vote and campaign for Trump.”

— Alan Scott

“No change at all. Options are a convicted felon /narcissist or a senile man. Will skip this election.”

— Laura Starr

“It doesn’t. Having empathy for someone who’s injured is moral. But that injury does NOT make the injured moral.”

— Michael Greene

“Except for a couple inches and a turn of the head, It could’ve been a lot lot worse! So glad it didn’t turn out that way, but no way in hell would I ever consider voting for that man!”

— Scott Barliant

“It hasn’t changed at all. I still vehemently oppose centralization of power in the executive branch. That’s fascism. Violence is never an acceptable path. I’m appalled by it, but I want three branches of government with checks and balances on all three. That’s what our founding fathers believed in. They staunchly opposed a tyrant.”

— Michael Thompson

“The political violence that Trump has fostered came back to bite him. I’m voting Democrat to keep our government a representative democracy.”

— Dale Johnson

“It doesn’t change anything. This election is not just about the convicted felon. Project 2025, the Supreme Court, the Republican Party, and Don the Con must be defeated in November.”

— Mike Jerabek

“I think this attempt on Trump just made him a martyr in some way. More people will sympathize with him now and cast their votes for him. Neither of these candidates are good. It’s really a shame that neither party can come up with better candidates.”

— James R Delp

