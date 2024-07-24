The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
How do you feel about Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid? What readers told us

Among the responses was this: “Sad. He was my president, the first with a voice disorder like me! I understood when he had to rethink a word or misspoke. It made me think I was not alone! I hated how the right chose to make fun of his disability!”

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
Getty Images

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

We asked readers what you think of President Joe Biden bowing out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Here’s a sampling of responses, lightly edited for clarity and readability:

“It was time, and he did it with grace and dignity!”

— Rita Hasner

“I’m upset. I feel he was a great president, and, in his second term, he would have been more progressive. I don’t know how mainstream America will feel about a mixed-race woman president, but the alternative is a felon.”

— Sherronda Bohanon

“It was the right thing for our country. No one over the age of 65 should be able to hold the office of president. I will be supporting VP Harris.”

— Ellen Williamson, 67

“It is the right decision, but wish he didn’t run to begin with, so voters could be involved”

— Terri Riley

“Sad. He was my president, the first with a voice disorder like me! I understood when he had to rethink a word or misspoke. It made me think I was not alone! I hated how the right chose to make fun of his disability! Plus all the good he did for seniors and students!”

— Patricia Simmons, 70

“Biden put his ego aside and put America first, if only the other old guy would do the same.”

— Erica Palmer

“I think his timing was strategic! President Biden waited until after the Republican VP was chosen and the convention ended. He has been an incredible public servant for decades. I am happy about his decision.”

— Judith Ann

“I love and respect all that Joe Biden has done during his term. Delighted that he endorsed and passed the proverbial torch to Kamala Harris. Now, the campaign feels more rejuvenated, revitalized, reenergized and winnable for the Democratic Party.”

— Ida McCarty, 59, West Pullman

“Whether you wanted him to drop out or stay in, the end goal hasn’t changed. It’s to win.”

— Anthony Parr Sr.

“It’s OK to not run again. He did well and recognized he can’t go further, and that is REAL LEADERSHIP!”

— Randy Wooding

“I had friends who were all for Trump after the shooting, but some are shifting to Harris now. I believe the election will be close. I believe Biden would’ve lost.”

— Jesse Rocha

