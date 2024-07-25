The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Elections Black History DNC 2024

Things to know about AKA, Kamala Harris’ sorority

The vice president is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., a Black Greek-letter organization. Her more than 300,000 “sorors” plan to play a large role in the November presidential election.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. annual convention during the 71st biennial Boule at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Harris has been a member of the sorority since she joined while a student at Howard University.

LM Otero/AP Photos

Share
Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Vice President Kamala Harris has begun her official presidential campaign by turning to what could be one of her strongest bases — fellow members of the country’s Black Greek-letter organizations.

In one of her first public appearances since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee, Harris spoke Wednesday to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. members at their convention in Indianapolis.

Harris herself is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which along with Zeta Phi Beta, is among a group of historically Black sororities and fraternities commonly known as the “Divine Nine.”

Presidents of the “D9” organizations — which together boast nearly 2 million members worldwide — have already launched an “unprecedented” voter mobilization campaign.

And while the organizations will not issue official endorsements, excitement is palpable among individual members who are already organizing en masse for their “soror.”

Here is a quick explainer about Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.:

What is Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.?

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., is a Black Greek-letter organization. The sorority, known as AKA, was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908, making it the country’s oldest historically Black sorority. The organization was founded on “five basic tenets,” which include encouraging high scholastic and ethical standards, and being of “service to all mankind.”

AKA now has more than 1,000 chapters and over 300,000 initiated members worldwide. The organization’s headquarters is on the South Side of Chicago at 5656 Stony Island Ave.

KAMALAAKAS-072324-4.jpg

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., headquarters, located at 5656 S. Stony Island Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

What does AKA mean to Harris?

Harris joined AKA as an undergraduate student at Howard in 1986. She has acknowledged the “major influence” AKA has had on her life, even since childhood, when her aunt, Christine Simmons, was initiated at Howard in 1950.

When Harris ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, many referred to the sorority as her “secret weapon.” And when Harris accepted the vice presidential nomination later that year, she made sure to acknowledge the sorority, saying, “Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha…our Divine 9…and my HBCU brothers and sisters.”

Earlier this month, Harris delivered the keynote address at the AKAs’ biennial national convention in Dallas.

In her speech to over 20,000 members, Harris called fellow AKAs to action.

“In this moment, once again, our nation is counting on the leaders in this room to guide us forward; to energize, organize and mobilize; to register folks to vote and to get them to the polls in November,” Harris said. “Because we know when we organize, mountains move. When we mobilize, nations change. And when we vote, we make history.”

Famous members

  • Toni Morrison, author
  • A’ja Riyadh Wilson, professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces
  • Phylicia Rashad, actress
  • Bernice King, civil rights activist, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.
  • Anna Julia Cooper, educator, author, activist
  • Althea Gibson, tennis player, first African American to win a Grand Slam event.

Notable local sorors:

  • Juliana Stratton, lieutenant governor of Illinois
  • Donna Miller, Cook County Board commissioner
  • Lauren Underwood, U.S. Representative from Illinois’ 14th District

Symbols of AKA

The official colors of AKA are salmon pink and apple green and its official symbol is the ivy leaf.

Pearls are also a significant symbol for AKAs, who refer to their founders as the “Twenty Pearls.”

Since Harris joined the presidential race, many AKAs have begun making donations of exactly $19.08, in honor of the year the sorority was founded.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Grand Boule at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. Harris is a member of another Black Greek-letter organization, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Grand Boule at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. Harris is a member of another Black Greek-letter organization, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Scott Olson/Getty

What groups make up the Divine 9?

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the “Divine Nine,” comprises nine historically Black sororities and fraternities:

  • Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
  • Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
  • Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.,
  • Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
  • Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

How will AKA engage in the 2024 election?

As a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, AKA will not issue endorsements for a political candidate.

AKA International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed said their focus will be “supporting and advocating for justice and addressing issues without centering on any particular individual.”

The sorority has already launched a series of voter mobilization campaigns. The “Take 4 or more in 24 to vote” campaign asks all of its over 300,000 members to ensure at least four people vote.

AKA members will also host phone banks and canvassing leading up to Election Day.

Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks to voters during a rally at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wisconsin Tuesday.
DNC 2024
Virtual roll call to start voting to nominate Harris could be as early as Aug. 1
The goal is for the nominee to be selected by Aug. 7 in order to lock in access to ballots in every state by not waiting for the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
HARRISMIL-072424-01.JPG
DNC 2024
Harris kicks off presidential bid in Wisconsin, vowing to beat Trump: ‘We are not going back’
The rally in West Allis, just outside Milwaukee, came a day after the vice president earned the support of enough delegates to secure the nomination.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, the only black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, gestures during a news conference at Howard University in Washington Monday, Sept. 22, 2003 where she formally declared her candidacy for president, forging ahead with a long-shot bid in an otherwise all-male contest for the White House. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Fran Spielman Show
Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate
“They’re going to do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” Carol Moseley Braun said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Election 2024 Harris
Politics
AKA sorority sisters filled with pride as Kamala Harris steps in for Joe Biden weeks before DNC
Individual members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. — whose headquarters are in Chicago — have begun mobilizing in masses to support their “soror.”
By Sophie Sherry
 

Share
Next Up In Elections
Here's what the Biden, Harris switch means for the DNC — and other FAQs about the convention
Kim Foxx hasn't pursued big corruption cases much in her second term, just like in her first
Kamala Harris campaign considering J.B. Pritzker for vice presidential candidate
Trump and Republicans are suddenly on their heels, scrambling against Kamala Harris
Voters deserve debate on issues they care about from Trump, Harris
Pritzker, Durbin y Duckworth se unen al coro de apoyo de Illinois a Kamala Harris como presidenta
The Latest
Earns AirlinesSouthwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.
Travel Well
Southwest Airlines to assign seats, breaking with 50-year tradition
The airline said Thursday that it has been studying seating options and is making the changes because passenger preferences have shifted.
By AP
 
A rendering showing an aerial view of PsiQuantum's facility at the former U.S. Steel South Works site.
Technology
PsiQuantum picks former South Works site for its quantum computer, plans multibillion-dollar investment
The California company will anchor the new quantum computing campus at the old U.S. Steel South Works site to build the country’s first utility-scale quantum computer, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said.
By Abby Miller
 
Chris Getz
White Sox
GM Chris Getz on White Sox, Pedro Grifol: 'We need to start seeing progress'
“Pedro and his staff, they work tirelessly,” Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A bomb squad boat navigates the Seine River as officials prepare for Friday's opening ceremony, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France.
Olympic Sports
How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
The ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time and is expected to last more than three hours. It will air on NBC-5 and stream on Peacock.
By AP
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old girl killed by stray bullet inside Round Lake Beach home
Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive and struck the girl, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
By Sun-Times Wire
 