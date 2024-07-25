Things to know about AKA, Kamala Harris’ sorority

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Vice President Kamala Harris has begun her official presidential campaign by turning to what could be one of her strongest bases — fellow members of the country’s Black Greek-letter organizations.

In one of her first public appearances since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee, Harris spoke Wednesday to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. members at their convention in Indianapolis.

Harris herself is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which along with Zeta Phi Beta, is among a group of historically Black sororities and fraternities commonly known as the “Divine Nine.”

Presidents of the “D9” organizations — which together boast nearly 2 million members worldwide — have already launched an “unprecedented” voter mobilization campaign.

And while the organizations will not issue official endorsements, excitement is palpable among individual members who are already organizing en masse for their “soror.”

Here is a quick explainer about Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.:

What is Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.?

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., is a Black Greek-letter organization. The sorority, known as AKA, was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908, making it the country’s oldest historically Black sorority. The organization was founded on “five basic tenets,” which include encouraging high scholastic and ethical standards, and being of “service to all mankind.”

AKA now has more than 1,000 chapters and over 300,000 initiated members worldwide. The organization’s headquarters is on the South Side of Chicago at 5656 Stony Island Ave.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., headquarters, located at 5656 S. Stony Island Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

What does AKA mean to Harris?

Harris joined AKA as an undergraduate student at Howard in 1986. She has acknowledged the “major influence” AKA has had on her life, even since childhood, when her aunt, Christine Simmons, was initiated at Howard in 1950.

When Harris ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, many referred to the sorority as her “secret weapon.” And when Harris accepted the vice presidential nomination later that year, she made sure to acknowledge the sorority, saying, “Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha…our Divine 9…and my HBCU brothers and sisters.”

Earlier this month, Harris delivered the keynote address at the AKAs’ biennial national convention in Dallas.

In her speech to over 20,000 members, Harris called fellow AKAs to action.

“In this moment, once again, our nation is counting on the leaders in this room to guide us forward; to energize, organize and mobilize; to register folks to vote and to get them to the polls in November,” Harris said. “Because we know when we organize, mountains move. When we mobilize, nations change. And when we vote, we make history.”

Famous members



Toni Morrison, author

A’ja Riyadh Wilson, professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces

Phylicia Rashad, actress

Bernice King, civil rights activist, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

Anna Julia Cooper, educator, author, activist

Althea Gibson, tennis player, first African American to win a Grand Slam event.

Notable local sorors:



Juliana Stratton, lieutenant governor of Illinois

Donna Miller, Cook County Board commissioner

Lauren Underwood, U.S. Representative from Illinois’ 14th District

Symbols of AKA

The official colors of AKA are salmon pink and apple green and its official symbol is the ivy leaf.

Pearls are also a significant symbol for AKAs, who refer to their founders as the “Twenty Pearls.”

Since Harris joined the presidential race, many AKAs have begun making donations of exactly $19.08, in honor of the year the sorority was founded.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Grand Boule at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. Harris is a member of another Black Greek-letter organization, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Scott Olson/Getty

What groups make up the Divine 9?

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the “Divine Nine,” comprises nine historically Black sororities and fraternities:



Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.,

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

How will AKA engage in the 2024 election?

As a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, AKA will not issue endorsements for a political candidate.

AKA International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed said their focus will be “supporting and advocating for justice and addressing issues without centering on any particular individual.”

The sorority has already launched a series of voter mobilization campaigns. The “Take 4 or more in 24 to vote” campaign asks all of its over 300,000 members to ensure at least four people vote.

AKA members will also host phone banks and canvassing leading up to Election Day.