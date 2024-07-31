How to watch Trump's National Association of Black Journalists convention appearance

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Former President Donald Trump is set to show up in-person for a Q-and-A at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago Wednesday.

The convention is being held at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave., and Trump’s appearance is scheduled for noon.

The event will be moderated by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, FOX News’ Harris Faulkner, and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor.

The event isn’t open to the general public, but the interview will be live streamed, according to NABJ.

Viewers can watch on NABJ’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

The last-minute announcement that Trump would appear at the convention came Monday, and was met with backlash from some of the group’s members. Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah announced on Tuesday she would be stepping down from her role as the conference’s co-chair.

NABJ President Ken Lemon posted on social media, “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

Read live updates from the convention here.