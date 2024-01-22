The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Elections News Politics

In New Hampshire’s first tally, Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary winning all 6 votes

The New Hampshire resort community has a tradition of first-in-the-nation voting that dates back to 1960, with the results usually announced just after midnight.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE In New Hampshire’s first tally, Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary winning all 6 votes
Leslie Otten, developer of the Balsams Resort, speaks to a reporter Monday ahead of balloting in Dixville Notch, N.H. Otten and five other voters cast their ballots at midnight in the New Hampshire primary.

Leslie Otten, developer of the Balsams Resort, speaks to a reporter Monday ahead of balloting in Dixville Notch, N.H. Otten and five other voters cast their ballots at midnight in the New Hampshire primary.

Associated Press

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. — All six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire cast their ballots for Nikki Haley over former President Donald Trump at midnight on Tuesday. The resort town was first place in the nation to vote in the 2024 primaries.

The six registered voters were outnumbered more than 10-to-1 by reporters from every corner of the globe — not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

The New Hampshire resort community has a tradition of first-in-the-nation voting that dates back to 1960, with the results usually announced just a few minutes after midnight.

With such a tiny sample of voters, the results are not typically indicative of how an election will end up. But they do provide for an early curiosity.

In some previous elections, a couple of other tiny New Hampshire towns have also voted at midnight, but this year Dixville Notch is going it alone.

Signs at the Tillotson House in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, where at midnight Monday, 100% of the town’s voters cast ballots.

Signs at the Tillotson House in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, where at midnight Monday, 100% of the town’s voters cast ballots.

Getty

The voting was taking place in a new location, the living room of Tillotson House, with the Balsams Resort undergoing renovations. It made for a congenial setting, with an 11-month-old golden retriever named Maxine greeting media and voters.

Les Otten, the principal owner and developer of the Balsams Resort, said he’s excited to cast his ballot.

“It’s special. It really is,” Otten said. “It’s what ought to happen in every community in the United States, where there is 100% participation, everybody votes. None of the six of us can complain about the outcome of the election, because we’ve participated.”

Otten said he didn’t agree with those saying the New Hampshire primary had fallen flat this year, with President Joe Biden not on the ballot and Republican contender Ron DeSantis withdrawing at the last minute.

“It always does boil down to just a couple of people at the end of the day,” Otten said. “We’ve got two viable candidates on the Republican side.”

Dixville Notch caters to snowmobilers and Nordic skiers in the winter, and golfers and hikers in the summer. For the primary, it had four registered Republicans and two undeclared voters.

Next Up In Elections
Ron DeSantis ends his struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Trump rhetoric on Ukraine ‘very dangerous,’ Ukraine’s president says
Iowa takeaways: Trump leads GOP’s rightward march
Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebuffed his plea to pause migrant transports to Chicago area during freeze
Democratic ward committeeperson’s job has lost its luster for City Council members
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Lonzo Ball Zach LaVine
Bulls
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to reunite, just not on the court
LaVine (sprained right ankle) and Ball (surgery on left knee) will meet with the Bulls’ medical team in Los Angeles.
By Joe Cowley
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a conference at the Salesforce Tower at 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza earlier this month.
Immigration
Pritzker joins Democratic governors asking Biden, Congress for migrant aid and to fix ‘outdated’ immigration system
The letter penned by Democratic governors said political machinations are delaying much-needed help for their states and cities — and they urged the passage of President Joe Biden’s $110 billion request for wartime aid and border security.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Bally’s planned casino along the Chicago River, with hotel at far right.
Editorials
Take a hard look at changes in Bally’s casino hotel tower plans
Moving the hotel isn’t just a tweak of the original plan, it’s a major redo. Send the casino development plans back through the approval process, so Bally’s can reassure the public there are no more surprises.
By CST Editorial Board
 
CICEROSHOOTING_020319_2.jpg
Crime
2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
A man, 21, and woman, 27, were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4:20 p.m. when they were both shot, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 