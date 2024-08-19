Man, 59, shot on Englewood porch

A man was injured after a shooting in Englewood late Sunday night, according to Chicago police.
The man, 59, was sitting on a porch in the 2100 block of West 68th Place about 11:45 p.m. when a “group” of attackers approached him and shot him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Shy woman resists mingling at senior center, in church, as a volunteer or with neighbors.
A boy, 16, was in the 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Sunday when a car approached and someone fired. He was struck in the right hip.
Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police.
Copper has reached new heights this season. She’s averaging 23.7 points, five more than she did last year as the Sky’s leading scorer.