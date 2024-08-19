Man, 59, shot on Englewood porch

A man was injured after a shooting in Englewood late Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

The man, 59, was sitting on a porch in the 2100 block of West 68th Place about 11:45 p.m. when a “group” of attackers approached him and shot him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.