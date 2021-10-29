 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Eric Ferguson quits The Mix

Ferguson had been off the air throughout October after management suspended him following lawsuits from female colleagues who claimed he created an “unbearable” work environment.

By David Struett
Radio host Eric Ferguson
Radio host Eric Ferguson
2006 handout photo

Following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse toward his female staff, longtime morning host of The Mix on 101.9-FM, Eric Ferguson, says he’s leaving the show for good.

“I feel that returning to the air at this time, in this environment, will be an unfair distraction to my colleagues, and the rest of the morning show members who work so hard,” Ferguson said in a statement published by Robert Feder of the Daily Herald.

Ferguson had been off the air throughout October after management suspended him following lawsuits from female colleagues who claimed he created an “unbearable” work environment.

“As a result, and after discussions with Hubbard leadership, we’ve decided it is best that I step away from the show. I’m energized to move forward and defend myself against claims made against me and the station, and look forward to seeing them through to their conclusion. I am confident that at the end of the day the courts will rule and the right outcome will prevail,” the statement said.

Terms of his departure were not disclosed. Sources said he had three years left on his contract with Hubbard Radio, Feder reported.

In court filings since September, four women alleged misconduct by Ferguson and claimed the company ignored complaints in order to protect him.

Ferguson was host of the morning show on WTMX for 25 years.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

16-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Student absences rose, test scores dropped during pandemic, new Illinois report card shows

The report released Friday reflects the significant impact of remote learning and the pandemic on student enrollment, attendance and academic achievement.

By Sneha Dey

Bears’ Matt Nagy gives no indication of his chance of coaching vs. 49ers

Nagy has been out of Halas Hall since testing positive for the coronavirus Monday and has declined to give any details

By Jason Lieser

Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in "continuous cursing" at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said.

By Associated Press

Big Game Hunting: Wolverines or Spartans? Bunyanesque record of 8-0 awaits winners

The picks are in for Michigan-Michigan State, Penn State-Ohio State, North Carolina-Notre Dame, Rutgers-Illinois, Minnesota-Northwestern and more.

By Steve Greenberg

Bears’ Akiem Hicks eyes return Sunday

Akiem Hicks hurt his groin on the Lions’ first play four weeks ago.

By Patrick Finley