Fans honor Betty White in her native Oak Park: ‘If she could’ve lived to 200, we would’ve preferred that’

Over a hundred fans remembered the actress and comedian outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park Saturday morning.

By Pat Nabong
John Kettman holds a painting of Betty White that he created during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Fans hugged Betty White cutouts. Others ate cake as they lowered masks adorned with White’s picture. An Oak Park resident waved a giant photo taped to a broom. Another held up a framed painting of her as the crowd sang along to the Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

Over a hundred people remembered the actress and comedian outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre Saturday morning in the west suburb, where White was born in 1922. Although White was a few days short of 100 when she passed on December 31, 2021, Growing Community Media, which originally planned to celebrate White’s centennial birthday, held a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor her legacy.

“She’s just someone that makes everybody smile,” said Oak Park resident John Kettman, who brought a painting he made of White, as people gathered around him, cooing over his work. “And with the way times are with COVID, everything’s all divided. Everybody’s getting sick and dying and it’s just dividing our country. And to see someone like her pass, that made everybody smile, it’s too bad she couldn’t have that 100 years.”

People take pictures as John Kettman holds a painting of Betty White that he created during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022.
White wasn’t just known for making people laugh. Since White loved animals, organizers set up an Animal Care League pet adoption pop-up across the street.

Denise Shanks came to the event with the intention of commemorating White. She left with a newly adopted puppy.

“I felt [adopting a dog] was a great way to honor her and her legacy,” Shanks said. “She had a good life, but, you know, you never like to see people like her go. If she could’ve lived to 200, we would’ve preferred that, right?”

  • Jeanette Mancusi carries a picture of Betty White during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A person holds the hand of a standee of Betty White during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • People take pictures in front of a display that reads “Thank you for being a friend” during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A picture of Betty White is seen as people pose with a display that reads “Thank you for being a friend” during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Volunteer and Oak Park resident Emily Opalski wears a mask with Betty White’s face on it during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Cindy Fee, Golden Girls theme vocalist, is hugged after singing during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Koreon Shanks and his girlfriend Micah Daniels hug a puppy that Shanks’ aunt just adopted after a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White in the lobby of Byline Bank in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A child interacts with a dog that is up for adoption after a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White in the lobby of Byline Bank in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Oak Park resident Ann Farrell holds a giant picture of Betty White that she said she ordered online during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Oak Park residents Tony Marshall, left, and Andre Smith, right, dance with pictures of Betty White during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • The Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre displays a picture of Betty White and a display that reads “Thank you for being a friend” during a “Betty White Centennial Celebration” to honor White outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park, Ill, which is White’s hometown, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. The actress and comedian, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have been 100 years old on January 17, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

