 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment

He’s been a familiar face on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials.

By Associated Press
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Louie Anderson is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital, a spokesman for the actor and comedian said.

Anderson, 68, was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and “is resting comfortably,” his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said Tuesday.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson lives in Las Vegas.

He won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance.

He’s been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.” He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

Anderson has appeared in series including “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel” and on the big screen in 1988’s “Coming to America” and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

He regularly tours as a stand-up comedian, Schwartz said.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

15-year-old boy critically wounded in Noble Square shooting

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Given the McCaskeys’ track record, what are the odds the Bears get the coach and GM right this time?

Not good, but if you work for the Colts or Bills, you could be in for a big pay raise in Chicago!

By Rick Morrissey

Activistas se manifiestan en contra de trituradora de metal en Pilsen

Sims solicitó un nuevo permiso de operación de la administración de la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot.

By Madeline Kenney

Cómo obtener pruebas de COVID gratis por correo

Los suministros estarán limitados a solo cuatro pruebas gratuitas por domicilio.

By Ambar Colón

Estudiantes de CPS se salen de clase para exigir mejores medidas de seguridad de COVID-19

Los estudiantes abandonaron las clases para manifestarse y pedir la opción de aprendizaje a distancia.

By Mitch Dudek

University of Chicago police officer shoots gunman who opened fire in Hyde Park

An officer had stopped to investigate someone on foot with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, officials said.

By David Struett and Sophie Sherry