It’s a first: Minnie Mouse trades polkadot dress for Stella McCartney pantsuit

Minnie isn’t the only one getting a wardrobe change for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Mickey Mouse swaps his classic suit for a purple blazer with a reflective shirt.

By USA TODAY
Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
Minnie Mouse’s new pantsuit is responsibly sourced and&nbsp;will be worn in honor of Women’s History Month in March which coincides with the start of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary.
Disney’s Minnie Mouse is taking new year, new me to a new level by switching out her red iconic polka dot dress to a modern pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration.

The new outfit, designed by Stella McCartney, will feature Minnie Mouse in a dark blue tuxedo with black polka dots, Disneyland Paris announced in a statement on Tuesday. Minnie’s signature bow was not nixed for the new look and will follow the same color scheme.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values,” McCartney said in the statement. “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world.”

The fresh ensemble is responsibly sourced and will be worn in honor of Women’s History Month in March which coincides with the start of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” McCartney said.

Minnie isn’t the only one getting a wardrobe change for the anniversary. In the promo video for the celebration, Mickey Mouse swaps his classic suit for a purple blazer with a reflective shirt and hat as he walks to meet other Disney characters like Daisy Duck.

Disneyland Paris first opened to the public on April 12, 1992 and has since become a popular tourist attraction in Europe. The theme park will debut its new era on March 6 and said it “will be marked by transformation, limitless creativity, and new technology, for an always more immersive and unforgettable Guest experience.”

