Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Chicago karaoke contest finalists ready to sing it out in championship round

The six finalists vying for the title of “Chicago’s Karaoke Champion” were announced Wednesday morning.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Elle Michelle&nbsp;

Elle Michelle is one of six finalists in the “Chicago Sings Karaoke” citywide contest.

Courtesy of the artist

Chicagoans who belted out songs by Michael Jackson, Queen, Chris Stapleton and other greats are in the running to win a citywide karaoke showdown.

The six finalists who will compete for the title of “Chicago’s Karaoke Champion” were announced Wednesday morning by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

The six finalists (and the songs they performed in the previous two rounds of the competition) are:

Jaleel Amir, 26, Grand Crossing neighborhood: “The Lady in My Life” (Michael Jackson), and “What You Won’t Do for Love” (Bobby Caldwell);

Jaleel Amir&nbsp;

Jaleel Amir

Courtesy of the artist

Brandon Dodson, 35, Rogers Park neighborhood: “I can’t make you love me” (Tank), “Always and Forever (Heatwave), “Love of my Life” (Brian McKnight), and “A woman’s Work” (Maxwell);

Brandon Dodson

Brandon Dodson

Courtesy of the artist

Lauren “Elle Michelle” Gaines, 40, Galewood neighborhood: “Ain’t no Way” (Aretha Franklin), “Besame Mucho,” (Andrea Bocelli), and “Tennessee Whiskey” (Chris Stapleton);

Rashada Dawan

Rashada Dawan

Courtesy of the artist

Rashada Dawan, 40, South Shore neighborhood: “Ain’t no Way,” (Aretha Franklin), “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” Gladys Knight & The Pips), and “Been so Long” (Anita Baker);

Erendira Izguerra, 29, West Lawn neighborhood: “Costumbres” (Rocio Durcal), “Los Laureles” (Linda Ronstadt), “La Cigarra” (Linda Ronstadt), and “Échame a mí la Culpa” (Amalia Mendoza);

Erendira Izguerra.&nbsp;Photo Courtesy Erendira Izguerra

Erendira Izguerra

Courtesy of the artist

Jason E. Jackson, 45, Edgewater neighborhood: “Somebody to Love” (Queen), “It’s oh So Quiet (Bjork), and “If I ever Fall in love” (Shai).

Jason E. Jackson

Jason E. Jackson

Courtesy of the artist

The monthlong, citywide competition — produced by People’s Stage Karaoke and titled “Chicago Sings Karaoke” — was announced earlier this month and attracted hundreds of area amateur singers (21+over) eager to showcase their vocal chops.

The first two rounds of the competition were held at venues across the city over the past three weeks, ultimately yielding the six singers heading to the final round on Nov 6 at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage. The judges’ panel will consist of local industry professionals and celebrities.

A limited number of free tickets to the event will be made available at a later date; updates will be posted at ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org. The final round will also be livestreamed at Chicago.gov/live.

The winner receives $5,000. And well-deserved bragging rights.

