Kanye West mural image painted over in West Loop amid antisemitic remarks fallout

A West Loop mural image of Ye, the Chicago artist formerly known as Kanye West, was painted over Wednesday, apparently more fallout from the artist’s recent antisemitic remarks.

The mural action, at 958 W. Lake St., comes amid a tidal wave of backlash for a series of remarks made by the 45-year-old rapper.

The Sun-Times has reached out to the mural’s artist Jason Peterson. According to a report on Complex.com the mural was auctioned off as an NFT in 2021.

The building is headquarters of MNML Design, and the mural went up in early 2021, said MNML Founder and Creative Director Scott Wilson, who offered the space to his friend and former business neighbor Peterson after plans to paint the mural at another site fell through. A few days ago, Wilson said he reached out to the artist to ask about altering or removing the mural, in response to West’s recent remarks.

“I said ‘Dude, we’ve got to do something,’” Wilson said Thursday. “It seems like a lot of things (West) has said over the years get dismissed as just his creative genius, but some things just cross the line. As a creative person, I understand that art is about free expression and a statement of beliefs, but some things just cross a line.”

Wilson said he and Peterson discussed several ideas, before Peterson settled on simply covering over West’s image in black paint.

“He showed up yesterday with a ladder and painted over it himself,” Wilson said.

very crazy i’m witnessing this right now.. they’re painting over the kanye mural in chicago pic.twitter.com/xC3xKDkFV7 — 🧷 (@RuTheTailor) October 26, 2022

The smell of wet paint was still apparent Thursday morning as passersby took note of the mural’s black silhouette of Ye.

Ryan Johnson, a Chicago native, had seen pictures of the mural being painted over on social media and left his West Loop office to snap a photo. Johnson had been a fan of West and his music until “about the last two or three years.”

“I approve [of covering over West’s image],” Johnson said. “Kanye is just being an a-----, and who’s going to want to support that. It’s just wild and reckless, and who’s going to follow that.”

Michael Staley, who said he passed the mural almost daily during his commute, disagreed.

“It’s like they are trying to snuff him out. It’s all very one-sided, the public shame they’re putting on him,” Staley said. “You have a lot of people who say horrible things about Black people, and you don’t see them getting snuffed out.”

Adidas severed its ties with Ye and his hugely successful Yeezy brand of footwear Tuesday, and his private Donda School in California’s Simi Valley on Thursday was abruptly closed by school administrators amid the ongoing backlash, according to reports. Also on Wednesday, Ye and his entourage were escorted out from Skechers’ California headquarters “after a brief conversation” when they arrived “unannounced and without invitation,” according to The Associated Press.

Both Instagram and Twitter had suspended Ye’s social media accounts in recent weeks, but on Thursday, his IG account was reactivated and the rapper had restarted his postings.

One post called out Ari Emanuel (brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel) and CEO of Endeavor, following the media mogul’s recent op-ed piece for the Financial Times in which he called on businesses to cut ties with Ye.