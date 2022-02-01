 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to sing at Super Bowl

Guyton will sing the national anthem, while Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem. The performance will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Country music star Mickey Guyton will take to the Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem. The performance will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Victoria Will/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. The performances and game will air on NBC.

Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American sign language.

Gospel duo Mary Mary will be accompanied by the LA Phil’s YOLA — which stands for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles — to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The song will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, the principal conductor of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Grammy-winning producer Zedd will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a third year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song “Black Like Me.”

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multi-platinum status with songs like “Sativa,” “While We’re Young” and “The Worst.”

Mary Mary, the sister duo comprised of Erica Campbell and Tina Atkins-Campbell, has won two Grammys. The Inglewood-natives became known in the gospel realm then reached commercial success with hit songs such as “Get Up,” “Thankful” and “Shackles (Praise You).”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

NAACP urges federal charges in Laquan McDonald’s killing

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison Thursday after serving less than half of his state prison term.

By Michael Balsamo | AP

Grand Rapids picks Chicago cop as next police chief

Eric Winstrom, a commander in the Chicago Police Department, has been hired in Grand Rapids, Mich.

By Associated Press

R. Kelly catches COVID-19

The singer’s lawyer said the virus is among the factors that have delayed her ability to file post-trial motions in Kelly’s case. Kelly is being held in a Brooklyn detention center, where she said visits have been indefinitely suspended.

By Jon Seidel

2 dead in Grand Crossing triple shooting; SWAT team called to the block

One of the victims was a 67-year-old woman, police said.

By David Struett

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Holocaust race remark

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused."

By Associated Press

For real this time, Tom Brady announces his retirement

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," Brady wrote on Instagram.

By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press